The Bachelor: Zach Shallcross responds to backlash over his virtual conversation with Greer

The Bachelor’s Zach Shallcross is stepping in with his thoughts on one of the most talked-about moments from Week 5’s episode.

After hearing from viewers and the contestant herself, leading man Zach Shallcross has admitted whether or not he regrets how he handled his virtual conversation with Greer Blitzer while in London.

“Watching it back, I completely empathize with her,” Zach told Variety after the episode aired on Monday, February 20.

“I think she was really just trying to connect and relate with me when I have Covid, I was just already frustrated with everything kind of, going on, and I definitely could’ve delivered my sentiment in a lot more of a respectful way,” he continued.

Although Zach said the whole conversation felt “off,” he still said there was “no excuse” for how he handled it.

“I should’ve responded better, so I totally, totally, 100% get where she’s coming from,” he explained.

What happened with Zach Shallcross and Greer on The Bachelor?

As Zach and his remaining women headed off to London Town last week, an unfortunate COVID-19 diagnosis forced Zach to spend his time in quarantine.

In an attempt to carry on with the week, the show held its first-ever virtual cocktail party, where Greer and Zach had one of the most uncomfortable conversations to date.

Greer, the 24-year-old sales rep who received Zach’s first impression rose, has been getting an ample amount of support from viewers since the awkward encounter. Many fans believe Zach was too harsh on the contestant and was unnecessarily offended by what she said.

Talking to Zach through a tablet, Greer attempted to sympathize with the leading man by comparing her experience with getting the virus right before the end of her sales quarter to him getting it while filming the show.

The chat ended on a sour note, and even though Greer felt she would be sent home, she was the last contestant to receive a rose.

Greer claps back at Zach after their virtual conversation

After the episode’s airing, Greer took to Instagram to throw a bit of subtle shade Zach’s way.

While the carousel of photos gave a glimpse into the Houston native’s life, the caption really stood out amongst the shots.

“Women who care about their careers are hot,” Greer wrote as a clear comeback to how Zach responded to her during their virtual chat.

In the newest trailer for the season, Greer is shown walking down a hotel hallway, seemingly upset, while Zach is shown in the doorway behind her.

While there’s no telling yet whether or not Greer makes it to the end of the show, based on the preview and her latest Instagram post, things aren’t looking too great for the former frontrunner.

Will Greer be sent home as the remaining contestants take on Estonia? Fans can tune in tonight to find out.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.