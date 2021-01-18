The Bachelor: Woman shares private messages she had with Matt James online

The Bachelor star Matt James doesn’t have a history with the franchise. In fact, he has never been on a Bachelor-related reality show.

He is the first person to be cast as the lead in years, who hasn’t had any connection to any of the ABC shows.

However, he has had relationships before – just out of the spotlight.

And one woman has decided to share her personal messages with Matt from 2019.

The woman decided to share them on Tik Tok. We grabbed some screenshots from the woman as she scrolled through the conversations rather fast.

A woman shared her private conversations with Matt James

There is nothing scandalous in the messages. The messages begin on July 22, 2019, and Matt and the woman talks about meeting up.

There are some heart emojis as reactions to conversations, including trying to meet up and make plans to grab dinner together.

The conversation continues into August about their shared taste in music, including how they both dig Khalid and how Matt is seeing him in concert.

In early August, they are trying to make plans again, but Matt has to leave for California.

The woman then shared a screenshot of an email from August 20, which appeared to be an application to appear on The Bachelor. It’s uncertain whether it’s her application, but her application would have been for Peter Weber’s 2020 season.

It’s hard to decipher why she’s choosing to share these messages online, but it sounds like she was trying to meet Matt and grab dinner with him. Since it didn’t happen, she decided to apply to be on The Bachelor.

She could be joking that she should have waited a year to apply to be on the show, as she may have finally met Matt.

Matt James has shown nothing but respect

There are no scandalous revelations in the chat and that doesn’t come as a surprise. Matt has shown nothing but respect as The Bachelor.

Fans fell in love with him on the show after his date with Sarah, as he asked her what he could do to make her experience on the show better after she revealed her father had been diagnosed with ALS.

But his journey has not been purely positive. Matt recently revealed that he wasn’t happy that viewers assumed that the winner is white – even though everything points to that.

Unlike other Bachelor leads, Matt continues to make his season one about race and diversity.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.