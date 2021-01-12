The Bachelor with Matt James: Resort employees reportedly found a used condom in a tree

The Bachelor star Matt James put a lot of pressure on himself to make everyone proud as he tried to navigate the show.

Everyone knows that the entire two months of filming is filmed, but only fractions of the content and storylines are shown on national television.

While Matt can’t say anything about the show, employees at the Nemacolin Resort have reportedly found something on location.

They can’t confirm whether it belongs to Matt, but it does reveal that anything can happen on set.

Did Matt James hook up with someone out in nature?

Apparently, some of the employees found a used condom in a tree.

It was the resort’s CEO Maggie Hardy Knox who told Page Six about the discovery.

“Sometimes there’s some hanky-panky going on where it should not have been, but I can’t tell you everything that was going on. We are on 3,000 acres. So there’s a lot of land, and a lot of woods out there. There were things going on inside and outside of the hotel all the time,” she revealed, adding, “We actually found a used condom in the tree branch.”

But Maggie understands, revealing that people are bored and they are in quarantine. She understands that people may be frisky and have needs they want satisfied.

She can’t conclude whether that condom belonged to Matt or someone from the show, but it is limited as to who it belongs to, as the set was closed to the public during filming.

Matt James is currently the most adored Bachelor lead

The Bachelor star Matt James is currently the most adored Bachelor star, taking over from Peter Weber last season. Part of what makes Matt so adored is not only his eight-pack but also the fact that he’s completely new to the process.

He doesn’t have an ulterior motive in filming the show, but he does run into some emotional issues.

Chris Harrison has revealed that he gave Matt James some “tough love” on The Bachelor as he navigated through the entire season. He has also teased that Matt breaks down at one point.

Heather Martin showed up while Matt was filming the show and she was supposedly convinced that he was her future husband. While Matt reportedly sent Heather home the same day she arrived, we can’t rule out that she was the lucky woman in the woods.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.