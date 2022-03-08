The Bachelor: What did the women wear to the Women Tell All special?

Clayton Echard’s women got glammed up for the Women Tell All special. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard’s women were gunning both for one another’s heads and for the title of best-dressed at the Women Tell All special last night.

Here are some of the most memorable looks of the night and where you can find them for yourself.

What dress did matching Sarah Hamrick and Genevieve Parisi wear?

Contestants Sarah Hamrick and Genevieve Parisi drew Bachelor fan notice right off the bat when the two showed up in matching blue and pink dresses.

The two were wearing pastel-colored Michael Costello India Midi dresses for their Women Tell All debut.

They posed arm-in-arm together in the matching dresses in a post made by the official Bachelor account. Swipe to the second slide to see Genevieve and Sarah’s dresses.

Which Bachelor women sparkled on the Women Tell All special?

Another eye-catching look was the Zhivago Miles to Go dress worn by Sierra Jackson. Sierra stunned in the fringed and embroidered black and silver mini dress as she called out the other women. Her dress can be seen in the fit check video posted by The Bachelor below.

Also going for a sparkling theme was Lyndsey Windham in her dazzling sequined mini dress with the plunging neckline.

The Bachelor Women Tell All ladies in red

An eagle-eyed style spotter account also scouted out several of the best and brightest looks of the night.

Mara Agrait was one of several of the women dressed in red in this ruched velvet bodycon dress.

She was also noticeably joined by season villain Shanae Ankney in a floor-length luminous red dress by Michael Costello. Shanae refused to apologize to the rest of the women for her actions, but she also did make a couple of good headlines this time around for her eye-catching outfit.

Did Teddi Wright’s Women Tell All outfit hint at The Bachelorette?

Bachelor fans jumped at the chance to theorize that fan-favorite Teddi may be in the running to be the next Bachelorette after she showed up in an all-black ensemble.

Teddi donned an Oh Polly mini dress for the occasion and sparkling earrings to complete her look.

Final four contestant Serene Russell also opted for an Oh Polly dress, but in a much lighter color than Teddi.

Serene wowed in a light pink ruched satin mini dress as she took the hot seat at the Women Tell All special. The two strutted down the hallway hand-in-hand to show off their similar styles for the night.

Pic credit: @teddiwright/Instagram

The Bachelor ladies weren’t afraid to play dirty even while in their evening-wear, and the special made for a memorable night filled with rumors and accusations.

The Women Tell All stars may not have found love with Clayton, but fans will likely see several of them again on the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise season.

The Bachelor Fantasy Suite date episode airs on Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.