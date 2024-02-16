The Bachelor viewers blame producers for latest drama and accuse them of forcing Joey to keep mean girls around

Joey Graziadei is one of the best Bachelor stars we’ve seen in years, and Bachelor Nation has been excited to see his season play out.

But some The Bachelor viewers are shocked by how much drama is on our screens.

Namely, the constant mean girl drama that has been taking aim at Maria Georgas week after week.

Despite doing nothing — or at least that’s what it looks like to viewers after editing — Maria cannot escape accusations of bullying, verbal assault, and now, the wrath of the friend, who just can’t let the drama go.

In Episode 4, Joey finally sent Sydney packing after an awkward two-on-one date where he pulled Sydney and Maria aside to ask them to explain themselves.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Thankfully, he decided Sydney had to leave but admitted that he still didn’t know the truth of what was happening.

Lea stepped right in to take over as this season’s villain, upsetting The Bachelor viewers and making Maria even more loved within the franchise.

But now, viewers have another complaint about what is going down, and they are speaking out on it.

The Bachelor fans blast producers for instigating drama

There’s no doubt that producers lead cast to do certain things they know will drama up ratings and keep people watching. That’s just how reality TV works – and The Bachelor is no different.

But that hasn’t stopped viewers from taking aim at those pulling the strings because they think that sometimes, Joey is led to cut certain people and keep others to keep the show going.

One thing they certainly think is production-related would be Lea’s turn from hero to villain as soon as Sydney was sent home.

Lea had viewers in love with her after burning her one-on-one date power early on, but now, she’s become very disliked.

This led one viewer to take to X (formerly Twitter) with their reaction to Lea’s change up, writing, “producers are so wrong for this but also so right.”

producers are so wrong for this but also so right 💀#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/acSYLrE2OJ — bach memes (@thebachelwhore) February 14, 2024

Another was clearly upset after Joey sent some really cool girls home in order to keep the drama rolling, writing, “I hate it when the producers make Joey keep the mean girl for the plot and send home the sweet ones.”

I hate it when the producers make Joey keep the mean girl for the plot and send home the sweet ones #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/XQcT12xw7W — caroline selinger (@carolinneee8) February 14, 2024

They think that production is behind Joey’s decision to keep Lea and send Edwina home.

Bachelor nation at the producers house after making Joey keep Lea and send home Edwina #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/73dHCpXJsp — Jermaine Terry (@jermaineterry_) February 14, 2024

Another blamed production for Lea’s quick switch-up from sweetheart to villain following Sydney’s departure.

Lea was my number one favorite for throwing the steal card in the fire…



The producers must edited a lot of things on her because how the HELLL is this the same girl



Whyyy is she mad at Medina for being nice to Mariaaaa!!!!! #TheBachelor #bachelor pic.twitter.com/4VYf7UDyZM — ash🤍 (@gorgeousashley9) February 14, 2024

The Bachelor viewers were happy to see Sydney go

It would be an understatement to say that Sydney wasn’t very liked by The Bachelor viewers.

Each week, as she took aim at Maria, viewers took aim at her on social media.

This week has been no different after Joey eliminated Sydney following a two-on-one date with Sydney and Maria.

It was beyond time for her to go home, and The Bachelor viewers were relieved when she was finally sent on her way and celebrated her departure.

If we only knew that the drama wasn’t over – now we’ve got even more of it as Lea steps into Sydney’s position as villain and Maria continues receiving the onslaught of mean girl behavior that has been dominating Joey’s season.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.