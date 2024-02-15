Maria Georgas begs The Bachelor viewers not to send hate after ‘hard to watch’ moments

This season of The Bachelor has been dramatic as Sydney and Maria faced off amid bullying claims in the first four episodes.

If Bachelor fans thought the drama was over when Sydney left, they were wrong.

Instead of peace and friendship with The Bachelor cast, we ended up with a new bully.

Lea took it upon herself to not only take over Sydney’s spot when it comes to Maria but also called out Madina for not being a good enough friend.

It didn’t stop there, either.

Jess was also clearly team Sydney, and she also used this opening as a chance to get air time and a lot of kickback from viewers.

Maria Georgas proves she’s the bigger person yet again

Despite having multiple women take aim at her and accuse her of things she wasn’t doing, Maria Georgas continues to take the high road.

After Sydney went home, causing Lea to step into the newest bully role, The Bachelor fans went off on social media, even taking to the comments sections of the mean girls’ Instagram accounts.

But that’s not what Maria wanted to happen as she watches the show back, so she took to her Instagram stories with a huge ask of her fans and followers.

Over a photo of the cast, Maria wrote, “We are all watching together at the same time. Things I’m seeing are new to me as well and are hard to watch but please during this time, don’t send any hate to anyone.”

Maria is again asking The Bachelor viewers to be nice. Pic credit: @maria.georgas/Instagram

She continued, “Things will come to light as soon as they can I promise you that so just remember PEACE LOVE AND POSITIVITY.”

She ended the message with a heart emoji, proving further that Bachelor Nation picked the right favorite.

Maria remains unbothered by The Bachelor drama

Even though The Bachelor drama had Maria in tears and, at one point, even had her wanting to go home, the Canadian native is holding her head high.

On Tuesday, after the two-on-one date and Sydney’s departure, Maria shared a photo of herself in a vibrant yellow dress.

As she pursed her lips to take a sip of wine, she gazed over at the camera. The caption said it all: “How you gon’ be mad on vacation?”

Maria’s comments section was full of love as viewers called Maria a “queen” and took aim at Sydney and Lea for giving her so much hate.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.