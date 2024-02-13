Maria Georgas unbothered by The Bachelor drama as fans show their support

Maria Georgas is the talk of the town after a drama-filled episode of The Bachelor with the brunette beauty at the center of the controversy.

While Maria was tearful and flustered the last time we saw her, that’s not her current mood.

Right now, we would describe Maria as unbothered, and she has every right to be after being vindicated from those nasty bullying accusations.

After the latest episode aired, the 29-year-old posted a photo from the awkward two-on-one date with Joey Graziadei and Sydney Gordon in Malta and threw a bit of shade.

It took some time for Joey to sort through the mess, but eventually, he sent Sydney packing and gave Maria the coveted rose.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That didn’t sit well with some people–cough, cough, Lea–but it is certainly sitting well with viewers, who took to social media to show their support.

Maria Georgas throws shade after bullying drama

Maria doesn’t have to say much since all of Bachelor Nation has been defending her online.

However, she responded to the drama by sharing some snaps from the last episode, after she snagged a rose and even spent some romantic time with Joey once Sydney got the boot.

The first snap showed her on a yacht in Malta sipping champagne.

She also posted a photo with her arms wrapped around Joey after he gave her the rose, and another snap showed them locking lips.

“How you gon’ be mad on vacation? #thebachelor 🌹,” Maria captioned the post.

The Bachelor fans show support for Maria Georgas

While Lea’s Instagram comments are in shambles, it’s the opposite for Maria, who’s being showered with love and support online.

“Face card never declines, body is tea, personality is top tier, I see why them girls be jealous and triggered,” wrote one commenter.

“Those girls are so jealous it’s like they’re in high school 🤦‍♀️ keep slaying queen 👑,” said someone else.

One viewer said, “Your a class act and handled yourself like the queen you are! Keep on doin you, your a shining star❤️.”

Someone also called her “An absolute icon.”

Pic credit: @maria.georgas/Instagram

By the way, the network is gifting us a double portion of The Bachelor this week, so don’t forget to tune in.

Episode 4 ended on a cliffhanger as Maria seemingly quit the show amid all the drama involving her.

Sadly, the nonsense didn’t end when Sydney was sent home.

Lea now has her sights set on getting Maria out of the house, but will she succeed?

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC, with a special Tuesday episode on February 13 at 8/7c.