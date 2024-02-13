The Bachelor viewers celebrate when Joey sends Sydney home

It took a little longer than we would have liked, but Joey Graziadei finally set himself — and us — free from Sydney.

The Bachelor fans began celebrating the moment on social media after screaming at the TV while the drama went down for the past few weeks.

At first, we were on pins and needles trying to figure out if Joey would believe Sydney’s lies as she kicked her plans in gear to try and have Maria sent home.

She accused the brunette beauty of bullying her, and after hearing Maria’s denial, Joey was confused.

He opted to keep both women in the house and took the duo on a two-on-one date to try and get to the bottom of the drama.

Once again, Sydney let her imagination run wild with more accusations against Maria, but her plan backfired.

This time she was sent home, and Maria and Joey lived happily ever after, but not yet.

Joey Graziadei finally eliminates this season’s villain Sydney Gordon

It’s a small victory, but you know what they say, ” a win is a win,” and tonight was definitely that for Maria.

After the most awkward two-on-one date in The Bachelor’s history, Joey finally sorted through the drama and sent Sydney packing.

Maria had some private time with Joey in Malta and got the coveted rose before heading back to the mansion.

After the scene played out, The Bachelor viewers breathed a sigh of relief and busted out their happy dance.

The comments on X about Sydney’s elimination were nothing short of amusing.

The Bachelor fans celebrate on social media after Sydney gets sent home

Everyone was happy when Joey finally saw the light and kicked Sydney to the curb.

“SYDNEY’S GONE THANK YOU GOD!!!!” exclaimed a commenter.

“Love that my dad was yelling with excitement as loud as he was last night during the Super Bowl when Sydney got sent home🤣🤣,” wrote someone else.

One person wrote, “He made the right decision. Sydney is delusional omg.”

The Bachelor fans weigh in. Pic credit @tolierateit/@Jxliarae/@moviesuperfan/@bmacdonald16/@MasonMacfarland15/X

One person laughed when Sydney didn’t get the rose from Joey, writing, “Ha! Sydney thought she was getting it. Loser.”

“Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out Sydney,” wrote another Bachelor fan.

Sydney might be gone, but the drama is far from over, as another night of The Bachelor is set to air on Tuesday night.

The preview for the new episode shows a tearful Maria ready to call it quits and go home as Sydney’s elimination causes backlash from some of the women.

We’ll see how that plays out when the special episode airs in a few hours.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC with a special Tuesday episode On February 13 at 8/7c.