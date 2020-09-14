The Bachelor Update: Are Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan already planning their wedding?

The Bachelor star Peter Weber has kept a low profile since announcing his relationship with Kelley Flanagan.

The two got together during quarantine and Peter travelled to Chicago to stay with her shortly after his season wrapped.

He wasn’t the most-loved Bachelor lead- he got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, dumped her to pursue a relationship with Madison Prewett, and then decided to try things out with Kelley after Madison rejected him.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

However, he appears happier than ever with Kelley and he recently hinted that he wants to put a ring on it.

Peter Weber shares a mysterious 2021 date on social media

On social media, Peter has been teasing fans with a date. He has referenced March 15, 2021 several times, but hasn’t explained why.

As @bachelorteadaily pointed out on Instagram, there are multiple comments coming from people about Peter mentioning this date.

But what does he mean?

Peter hasn’t publicly announced a proposal yet. Some fans are guessing that maybe 3/15/21 is the day he’s planning to propose, but that seems odd considering most proposals come as a surprise.

Other fans guessed that it might be their wedding day. Given their journey through The Bachelor, maybe Kelley and Peter have decided to set a date without a proposal.

It’s also possible that the date is totally unrelated to their relationship.

Peter Weber says it will be good to let everything out

Peter added more information about his relationship on Instagram. When one fan commented that they were happy for Peter and Kelley (adding that they wasted time watching The Bachelor), Peter wrote that he will explain himself one day to fans and that his Bachelor choices will make sense at some point.

When another fan explained that Peter doesn’t need to explain himself, Peter wrote that while he does agree, there is a lot that fans don’t know about. He added that it will be good to get it out.

While Peter isn’t dishing out many details in these vague statements, his ex-girlfriends are talking. Last week, Hannah Brown posted about a windmill in reference to their Fantasy Suite date, during which they had sex four times.

Earlier this month, Hannah Ann Sluss did an interview in which she revealed that she was determined to make her relationship work with Peter, saying that they could have made it work in real life despite their hardships on The Bachelor.

In other words, she’s hinting that he’s the one who walked away from the relationship and she was willing to fight for it.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.