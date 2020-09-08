Hannah Brown revisits her windmill days with Peter Weber, reflects on her Fantasy Suite date

Hannah Brown made headlines when she spent a night in a windmill during her Fantasy Suite date with Peter Weber.

While there is usually the notion that the contestants have sex, Hannah and Peter didn’t hold back.

On The Bachelorette, Hannah told Luke Parker that she had sex with Peter – twice – in the windmill on their date.

They later changed their story, saying they had hooked up four times in the windmill.

The windmill theme continued into Peter’s season of The Bachelor.

Hannah Brown revisits her days with Peter Weber in the windmill

It has been over a year since that episode aired but the windmill has still become a huge part of The Bachelor franchise, Hannah’s Bachelorette days, and Peter’s reputation in the Fantasy Suite.

This weekend, Hannah happened to run into a windmill and she made a video on Instagram Stories.

As @bachelorteadaily posted out, Bachelor Nation will never forget the importance of the windmill.

This is the first time that Hannah has made reference to her hookup with Peter after he went public with Kelley Flanagan. When Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss mentioned him in an interview with Chris Harrison for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, Kelley lashed out, asking people to move on.

Hannah Brown wasn’t ready to give up on Peter Weber after The Bachelorette

Hannah sent Peter home after their overnight date. She brought Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt to the finale and ended up getting engaged to Jed. Later, she realized that he had lied about having a relationship at home.

She tried to pursue Tyler but after spending a night together, the two of them decided to move on.

In July last year, fans hoped that she would give Peter a second chance. This was after her season wrapped up. Peter would eventually become the next Bachelor.

Then, she went on The Bachelor as Peter started filming. Back in January, Hannah B came back on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor to see if there was still a connection. She asked him if he would want her to explore a relationship with him on the show, but they closed that chapter out of respect for the other women.

The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.