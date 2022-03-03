The Bachelor: Teddi Wright reveals what Sarah Hamrick did to make the women question her motives

Teddi Wright dishes on how Sarah Hamrick really was to the girls in the house. Pic credit: ABC

Teddi Wright was a contestant on this season of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard as the leading man. Despite some fans thinking Teddi was a front-runner after winning the first impression rose, she was eliminated in last week’s episode of the show.

After her elimination, Teddi was a guest on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and revealed insight into why the women distrusted show villain Sarah Hamrick based on how she acted behind the scenes.

Teddi Wright revealed that Sarah Hamrick had a strategy in the house

Teddi revealed to the podcast co-hosts, Becca Kufrin and Serena Pitt, how Sarah was when the cameras were off. She said that Sarah did play all of the remaining women in the house whom she knew had strong relationships with Clayton.

Apparently, Sarah had a strategy to get into the other women’s heads in order to make them think that her relationship was the strongest.

Teddi said none of the women spoke to each other about what Sarah was saying to each of them individually because they felt secure in their friendships with Sarah.

“As far as I know, no one confronted her earlier and I wish that we would’ve. I think the hard part was, she would go to us all individually and off camera,” she stated on the podcast to Becca, Serena, and Bachelor Nation.

What was Sarah Hamrick telling the other women in the house?

“She would start by saying, ‘Because we are so close, I want to tell you what [Clayton] is saying so you can guard your heart,’” Teddi said.

Sarah reportedly spoke to each of the women like she was confiding to her one best friend in the house, so those women trusted Sarah and didn’t say anything to any of the others.

Teddi responded by saying, “I am very naïve to that. I love having a lot of friends, and I was thankful in the moment because I did want to guard my heart! When someone is phrasing it in a way that they’re doing it to be your friend, I didn’t feel like that was something I should tattle or talk about to someone else.”

She then voiced that, had all of the women known this was happening to each of them, they would have confronted Sarah as early as in week 2 of the season. Teddi claimed that they “didn’t think there was mal intent in the moment.”

To hear more of what Teddi and the co-hosts on The Bachelor Happy Hour spoke about and discussed, tune in to the full podcast.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.