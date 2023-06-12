The Bachelor star Zach Shallcross is done with reality TV, ready to return to the real world

The Bachelor’s Zach Shallcross came, he found love, and now he’s ready to return to living a regular life.

That’s not something you often hear from a reality TV star, especially one who led a huge franchise like Bachelor Nation.

But now that Zach has found love with Kaity Biggar, he hopes to return to a more traditional job rather than remain a public figure.

That may surprise a lot of Bachelor viewers, as many who join the show — as the lead or as a contestant — move on to build influencer careers after the fact.

Others may still hold down traditional jobs but still live very much in the limelight, regularly updating fans and followers on social media about their lives.

The last seven Bachelor leads before Zach took over are still very active on social media, with most making a living there.

Zach Shallcross wants to return to the tech industry

Zach Shallcross is still making the rounds and fulfilling speaking engagements as he is the current lead from The Bachelor.

He’s also busy planning a wedding, as he and Kaity plan to tie the knot in 2025.

But according to a chat he had with TMZ, what he’s really looking forward to is getting back to work.

“During filming, I realized you know I want to get back into normalcy again — pretty quick. And obviously, you can’t really with all the commitments you have with the show. But it was pretty quick, pretty quick. I didn’t get into it for the writing The Bachelor book or anything like that. That was not my goal.”

Then, Zach got into what his goals were; to find a suitable job and settle back into his life. Before Bachelor, he worked for Oracle and is looking to return to that same industry — sooner rather than later. Zach also revealed that he already has companies trying to get him on their team.

While speaking about Bachelor Nation and their penchant for becoming influencers, he was cautious not to offend. He also clarified that he’s not counting it out entirely, saying, “I think all of that is great, it’s all cool. It’s very interesting, and I don’t want to say it’s something I’ll never get back into.”

While Zach certainly isn’t closing the door on influencing, he did say that he really wants to be a voice actor; that is his dream job. His uncle does voice work and has been on over 300 episodes of Family Guy, so it runs in the family.

Zach and Kaity are finding normalcy together

Coming off The Bachelor and hiding an engagement isn’t an easy task.

After all, filming wraps, and the engagement starts months before the season even airs, which meant that Zach and Kaity had to hide their relationship for quite some time before getting to know each other.

Of course, there are secret visits before the big reveal, but it must be done carefully so the ending doesn’t get spoiled.

And with a massive fanbase, viewers always search for clues about how things end.

In Zach and Kaity’s case, they had a bit easier transition simply because they already lived in Austin.

But the reconnection wasn’t immediate since Zach took a couple of months to stay back in California before returning home in April. Kaity did the same, spending some time in Canada before heading back to Austin for a travel nursing contract — which means she’s already returned to her everyday work life while he makes plans to do the same.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.