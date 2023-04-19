Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross discuss finding ‘normalcy’ and adjusting to life after The Bachelor

It’s been smooth sailing for Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar ever since he got down on one knee in Thailand.

Zach, who was the frontman of the most recent season of The Bachelor, confessed his love for Kaity and ultimately chose her to be his future wife on the finale episode.

While the finale aired in mid-March, the two had spent time in “hiding” after filming to keep the show’s outcome as much of a secret as possible.

And while adjusting after The Bachelor has been historically difficult for many couples in the franchise, it seems that the two have been successful in their transition over to “real life.”

While one reason may be that the couple already had a leg up — both living in Austin before appearing on the show — they have now been able to explore different parts of the city together.

The two recently sat down with Austin Monthly Magazine, where they dished on their careers, living in Austin, and everything they’ve learned about each other since appearing on the hit ABC franchise.

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross dish on their life in Austin

Although Zach lived in Austin for four years prior to appearing in the franchise, after filming for The Bachelor wrapped up, he went back home to California for a few months before finally moving back to the capital city on April 6.

While Kaity went back to Canada immediately after the show finished, she returned to Austin shortly after to work a travel nursing contract. The two are not currently living together but are planning to cohabitate in the summer once their current leases end.

Since moving back to the same city as an engaged couple, the lovebirds have been enjoying the restaurant scene and attending fun events together.

On why the pair chose to opt out of settling down in Los Angeles, where many members of the franchise land after appearing on the show, they admitted to wanting a sense of “normalcy.”

“I think in California, there are just so many people from the franchise. It’s also what people see as Hollywood or where the influencers live,” Zach explained.

“Kaity and I, we wanted to get back to normal. We wanted to do our jobs and get back into that normalcy as much as we can. You can just go to LA and then try to pursue that, which is totally fine. But for us, we love Austin. We love everything that’s going on here, and I think a lot of other people recognize that too,” he continued.

Kaity also said that she will be going back to her nursing contract at the end of April, which she is looking forward to doing.

“We’re not really trying to be in the limelight; we’re just honestly trying to be normal,” she remarked.

What have Kaity and Zach learned about each other since The Bachelor?

It seems like the happy couple has been enjoying getting to know each other since the expedited dating process, with Zach saying he loves how “sweet” Kaity is.

Zach said that Kaity is a “good sport” when it comes to sitting through a scary movie and is always willing to watch whatever he wants to watch.

He also loves her sweet tooth and the fact that she will look up the hours of Jeni’s Ice Creams to see if they can sneak in a trip to the store before closing.

As for Katiy, she has been truly getting a sense of how organized Zach is, which she said she loves. She also enjoys the impressions he does, saying he does a great one of his uncle, who voiced the character Kronk in The Emperor’s New Groove.

While they have already learned a lot about each other already, they are excited for warmer weather and to keep exploring new parts of Austin together this summer.

Kaity also said that as a travel nurse, there was a chance she would be sent to another state in 36 months, but it looks like that won’t be happening.

“I’m not going anywhere,” she declared.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.