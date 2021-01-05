The Bachelor star Matt James was ‘dripping blood everywhere’ ahead of premiere

The Bachelor star Matt James is gearing up to watch himself on the small screen over the next couple of weeks, as he will lead this new season of the show.

During the first couple of minutes of tonight’s premiere, Matt told Chris Harrison that he felt tremendous pressure in being the first person of color to lead the show.

And of course, news outlets have questions for him as he’s the first person in a long time to film the show without having been part of Bachelor Nation before.

This morning, Matt sat down with Good Morning America to talk about the upcoming season, but it wasn’t his season that stole the show.

It was his thumb.

Matt James got injured ahead of The Bachelor premiere

As he was being interviewed for Good Morning America about The Bachelor premiere tonight, T.J. Holmes couldn’t help but ask him about the bandaid Matt had on his thumb.

Matt couldn’t help but laugh at it all.

“I’m trying to stay in shape, I’m making a smoothie, I’m trying to clean my blender,” Matt shared. “It might’ve been samurai swords that were the blenders ‘cause I didn’t even feel [it]. I touched the blade and I’m dripping blood everywhere.”

You can watch the clip below.

During the interview with Good Morning America, Matt was also asked about whether he was happy or engaged, but he refused to answer.

Matt James’ season is an emotional and innocent one

We know very little about Matt’s season for several reasons. For one, ABC isn’t releasing pre-screeners this season for the show. And second, it was filmed at a secret location in Pennsylvania and all the dates were protected due to COVID-19.

But, that doesn’t mean we are completely clueless.

Chris Harrison has revealed that Matt’s season of the show will be “gut-wrenching” and that they did exchange some words on the show. Matt has already revealed that he has his guard up but that it is his goal to open up more. He has also revealed that he had never really been in love before.

Chris has also revealed that Matt knew nothing about rose ceremonies and they had to guide him through the whole thing, which adds a sense of innocence to the whole experience. Some have argued that Matt’s season could be the best one in years because he has never been on the show before.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.