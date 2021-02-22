Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
The Bachelor star Matt James jokes he needs to get healthy: ‘Diet starts today’


Matt James
Matt James says he needs to lose weight. Pic credit: ABC

Matt James is fit, healthy, and lean. The Bachelor star has no problem dropping his shirt on the television show to impress the ladies.

And while Matt may have worked out before being on the show, he’s hinting that things have changed.

This weekend, Matt revealed he was ready to get back in shape, and he started off hardcore with a new workout plan.

Matt James reveals he wants to get in shape

On his Instagram Story, Matt revealed he went out for a bike ride.

He shared that he had biked upwards of 20 miles. He also shared a video from his workout, revealing that he was biking in a warmer climate.

Matt is not in New York City right now, where he lives. It looks like he could be in Florida, where his best friend Tyler Cameron lives.

Matt James
Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

He shared a picture of a juice, bottled water, and a berry bowl in a separate Instagram Story. He added the caption, “Diet starts today.”

Matt James
Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

While Matt doesn’t have much weight to lose, he could be going on a diet plan to give him more muscle or toning. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a weight loss journey.

Since returning from The Bachelor, Matt has been busy with appearances. In mid-February, Matt and his best friend Tyler Cameron were spotted at a crowded Super Bowl party, which didn’t sit well with Bachelor fans.

He hasn’t commented on it.

Matt James could be single these days

The Bachelor is slowly coming to an end, as Matt will venture on his Fantasy Suite dates this week. He will also make the tough choice as to who he will bring to the finale.

Before starting The Bachelor, Matt told Chris Harrison that he had never been in love. Despite this fact, Matt told everyone that he wanted to find a wife and get engaged.

Bachelor bloggers hinted this might not be the outcome. We reported there is speculation that Matt is not an engaged man after his season.

Reality Steve revealed that while he believes Matt picked Rachael Kirkconnell in the end, he didn’t propose.

His reporting happened before the recent scandal, where it was revealed Rachael attended a Southern Belle plantation-themed party in 2018.

No word on whether Matt stuck by Rachael or decided to end things.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Mary Jane
Mary Jane


