The Bachelor star Colton Underwood is married to Jordan C. Brown — Here’s what we know

Colton Underwood is a bachelor no more!

The Bachelor alum has married his longtime boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown, in a three-day wedding celebration just over a year after they got engaged.

The pair said their vows in front of 200 guests at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley on Saturday, but the festivities began on Friday with a family dinner.

The weekend nuptials can only be described as an experience as it was revealed that the couple celebrated their love with a disco-themed pool party and a performance from Stanford University’s Artistic Swimmers.

Ashley Smith Events put the entire event together, and it’s one that will definitely be remembered.

“The day of our ceremony, we have a disco-themed pool party,” Colton told PEOPLE. “It’s going to be a fun wedding. I’ll say that!”

It’s unclear if the pair changed their stance on a prenup, but previously, Colton made it clear that there would not be one.

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown wore Tom Ford suits

For their wedding Day, Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown wore Tom Ford. However, they didn’t match their suits completely, with Colton opting for a dark pine green and Jordan choosing a deep navy blue.

When it came to their wedding venue, Colton admitted that he and Jordan wanted to get married outside, opting for trees and sunshine as their backdrop. The nature setting also inspired the color of their suits.

Blown-up images of men in love dotted the landscape as Colton and Jordan paid tribute to the gay couples that came before them. Inspired by a book he was given when he came out, Colton explained that he and his now-husband wanted to remember those “who paved the way for all same-sex couples who now can get married.”

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown treated many family members to their first queer wedding

The Bachelor viewers know that Colton Underwood’s family is both conservative and religious, which is part of the reason it took him so long to come out in the first place.

So their wedding was full of firsts for many of their family and friends — primarily, it was their first queer wedding. Because of that, Colton explained that he wanted to keep the excitement going and entertain his family to the fullest despite it being his big day.

And entertain they did — with spicy margaritas, a dinner menu that will make your mouth water, and a display of mini wedding cakes and cookies. Colton and Jordan even danced their first dance to The Good Ones by Gabby Barrett.

Guests didn’t leave this wedding extravaganza empty-handed either, as the grooms gifted their wedding attendees with Privé Revaux sunglasses.

No walls were jumped during the fun three-day weekend, as it seems Colton has put his The Bachelor days firmly behind him.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.