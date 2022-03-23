Here’s what Colton Underwood had to say about getting a prenup before marrying Jordan C. Brown

What Colton Underwood has to say about signing a prenup. Pic credit: ABC

Colton Underwood has put Bachelor Nation fans through ups and downs over the years, from his infamous wall jump and quitting The Bachelor to go after Cassie Randolph, the restraining order Cassie filed on him, and finally shocking Bachelor Nation as he came out as gay to the public.

However, most of Bachelor Nation has supported Colton over the years and just wants him to feel as if he can be himself and be happy. It seems that since coming out publicly in April of 2020, Colton has done just that.

Now that he is happily engaged to Jordan C. Brown, Colton has shown his true self through his social media and with his family and friends. Most recently, he addressed the idea of a prenup before tying the knot with Jordan.

What did Colton Underwood reveal about a prenup with fiance, Jordan C. Brown?

A couple of weeks ago, Colton was on the show What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and the host straight out asked Colton if he and his fiance were going to sign a prenup. Colton very quickly told Andy that they would in no way be signing a prenup, but they might plan on a longer engagement since they did get engaged so quickly after starting to date.

Andy also told Colton on the show that people online and on social media were furious that shocked that the former Bachelor lead wouldn’t sign a prenup with Jordan.

In an Access Hollywood interview, the interviewer told Colton that people shouldn’t be so invested in his life, especially his love life, but that they feel protective of him.

She went on to say they feel this way because viewers have been on this journey with Colton, from his stint on The Bachelor, through Bachelor in Paradise, his break up with Cassie Randolph, his announcement that he is gay, and now into this relationship and engagement with Jordan.

Colton joked about the fact that he and Jordan wonder just who the public feels is “the rich one” out of the two of them and would need to sign the prenup for the other.

He responded that he and Jordan are in the relationship together and they have had the conversations they’ve needed to have as a couple, so the public doesn’t have to worry about anything.

What did Colton have to say about what Bachelor Nation fans are saying about his decisions?

Colton also talked about the split in fan opinion. He said some feel like he rushed into a relationship, and then an engagement, with Jordan.

However, he claimed that if he would have stayed single, Bachelor fans would have called him a s**t or a w***e like he was playing the field since he came out.

While Colton has been through quite a process and journey over the past few years, he seems to have found his happy ending. He has talked a lot about how hard it was for him to come out to his family, friends, and the public. But after he got over that hurdle, his happiness has shined through his words, actions, and pictures.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.