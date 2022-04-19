The Bachelor: Colton Underwood and his fiance celebrate their engagement in Mexico

Colton Underwood travels to Mexico with Jordan C. Brown. Pic credit: ABC

Colton Underwood started out as a contestant on The Bachelorette but soon became a fan favorite and the leading man on Season 23 of The Bachelor.

While he did find love with Cassie Randolph on the show, and they were together for quite a while, it wasn’t the type of love that Colton knew he needed or wanted deep down.

He then shocked Bachelor Nation, and Cassie, as he came out publicly as gay in April 2021. Soon after, he began dating Jordan C. Brown, who quickly became his fiancé.

While Colton didn’t waste any time from the time he came out, to getting out in the dating pool, to becoming engaged, it seems as if he is happier than he has ever been.

Bachelor star, Colton Underwood and fiance Jordan C. Brown head to Mexico to celebrate their engagement

Recently, Colton and Jordan went to Mexico to celebrate their engagement and to spend some time as a couple with their close friends.

Colton, Jordan, and their closest friends stayed at the Four Seasons Punta Mita for about a week earlier in April. The two said a toast to their engagement and celebrated with the ones who came with them.

Jordan and Colton enjoyed the time they spent soaking up the sunshine at the resort pool and ate some delicious food while there.

How did the couple celebrate while in Mexico?

In fact, a source told Us Weekly that the two were “big fans” of the Mexican hotel and that they had a “romantic private dinner” at The Rock.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The same source also revealed that Colton and Jordan watched a beautiful sunset as they ate their meal which included a beet salad, poached lobster and cheesecake. Colton has also arranged a Mariachi band to appear after dinner as a “surprise.”

He went on to tell that Colton had also “arranged a ‘surprise’ appearance by a Mariachi band after the duo’s dinner.”

The former reality star, his fiancé, and their group of friends danced for hours by a bonfire while the band played.

Back in March, while doing an interview with Us Weekly, Colton made a statement after Jordan had proposed. He said, “We knew very early on that we were meant to be for each other … My only thing was, ‘I want to be surprised when you ask me.’ So he did a great job.”

While Colton endured some hardships with his break-up and restraining order with the whole Cassie Randolph situation, as well as some criticism and backlash from some after coming out publicly, it truly seems like Colton has come into his own now that he feels he can be his true self.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.