The Bachelor spoilers: Who does Peter Weber have sex with on the show?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Peter Weber is no stranger to having sex while filming a reality show. While he was on The Bachelorette for Hannah Brown, the two had sex four times in a windmill.

The windmill joke was featured early on during this season of The Bachelor, but Peter hasn’t yet revealed who he had sex with on this season of show.

However, with Madison Prewett bringing up that she’s saving herself for marriage — and that she’s willing to pull the plug on her relationship with Peter if he has slept with any other woman on the show — the sex has come right back up as a topic of conversation.

And Reality Steve claims he has the answer as to who Peter has slept with this season.

Peter Weber learns about Madison’s ultimatum

Last night’s episode of The Bachelor ended with Madison bringing Peter aside to have a chat. He has just chosen his final three women and they are about to fly to Australia.

On his Instagram, Reality Steve reveals that Peter learns that Madison is a virgin and that she explains her stance on sex.

Steve reveals that while he doesn’t believe an ultimatum is given, the conversation is clear — despite her being in the overnight date week, he shouldn’t expect anything from her.

Madison does tell Peter that she’s unsure she can continue on the show if he has sex with the other women. This is where Reality Steve reveals that Peter does have sex — with both Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann.

The women supposedly tell Madison about them having sex with Peter before Weber has a chance to tell her. This, for obvious reasons, doesn’t sit well with Madison.

Reality Steve doesn’t go into detail about whether Peter slept with any contestants other than Victoria F and Hannah Ann, but given Madison’s strong belief in saving herself for marriage, we can safely rule her out.

As we reported last night, the overnight dates are happening next week.

Peter Weber may convince Madison to stay

Even though Madison is set in her ways about not wanting to stay if Peter has sex with the other women, he may be able to convince her to stay. The two have a strong connection and based on last night’s episode, Victoria doesn’t seem like she could be staying much longer.

Peter has previously blamed his bad decisions on the Bachelor show structure, which requires him to date more than one woman at once. However, he seems to have no problem hooking up with several women over a single week to see who his potential wife could be.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.