Peter Weber blames his dumb decisions on The Bachelor’s dating structure

Peter Weber is this season’s Bachelor star and he’s clearly a Bachelor that has the viewers divided.

While some people absolutely love this season, there are viewers that have called him the worst Bachelor star in the show’s franchise.

And if you ask Peter himself, he knows that he isn’t the smartest Bachelor in the show’s history.

While he’s previously said that he sticks to the decisions he’s made because he made them for himself to find love, he’s now saying that the show’s format didn’t help him.

Apparently, dating a lot of women at once resulted in him making bad decisions.

He tried his best to make all of the women happy but failed.

Peter Weber blames his dumb decisions on The Bachelor format

Peter Weber appeared on The Viall Files, which is a podcast launched by former Bachelor star Nick Viall. During his visit there, he opened up about the many mistakes he made during filming.

And he blames his mistakes on the fact that he couldn’t balance the many women he was dating at one time.

“It’s a lot harder watching this back for me. It’s way harder than I ever thought it would be,” Peter told Nick during his time on the podcast.

“I’m making decisions in the moment based off the information I have. I’m not making dumb decisions on purpose. I know everyone thinks I am and everyone thinks I’m being indecisive. And yeah, there was a lot of indecision, but that’s what you get when you date so many women at once.”

But the decision wasn’t always so easy, as he quickly learned that many women equal too much drama. During a single week on the show, he went from 16 women down to 6. As he pointed out during the podcast, he didn’t want women there who didn’t want to be there.

Peter Weber could have studied The Bachelor

Peter struggling with the show’s format is interesting, considering he was on the show with Hannah Brown last season. In addition, he’s on Season 24, so he has 23 other seasons he could have studied.

He could have talked to Colton Underwood, Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, and more to get advice about the process.

Peter has already gotten criticism for making bad decisions, including the one he made about giving Alayah a rose after he had sent her home. He admitted that he’s probably one of the worst Bachelor stars, simply because he doesn’t want to hurt people.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.