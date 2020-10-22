The Bachelor spoilers: Here’s who received Matt James’ first impression rose

Matt James’ season of The Bachelor recently started filming and we’ve already learned a few spoilers about how things are going inside the Nemacolin mansion.

We recently learned that Matt sent his ex-girlfriend packing already but sadly, The Bachelor viewers won’t be able to see it since she was reportedly told to go before filming even began.

Now, we’ve learned that Matt has given away his first impression rose and the lucky recipient’s identity has been revealed. It turns out that Matt’s first pick is pretty special and will stand out from the other women vying for his attention.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Matt’s first impression rose

As Reality Steve was first to report, Abigail Heringer is the lady who is said to have received the first impression rose.

She’s got an interesting bio too. Abigail is from Salem, Oregon. What sets her apart from the other women chasing after Matt James is that she was born deaf and wears cochlear implants so that she can hear.

It sounds like Abigail is a smart woman with a successful career too. Her LinkedIn profile says that she is a Client Financial Manager. Prior to that, she listed her occupation as a Real Estate Valuations Analyst.

We can’t wait to see how she connects with Matt and why he chose her to give the first impression rose.

Matt James’ Bachelor women

Abigail is one of 43 women who may be appearing on the upcoming season of The Bachelor. Of course, not all of them will make it onto the show.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more women than normal were quarantined and then tested for COVID-19 prior to their arrival at the Bachelor mansion. The same thing happened with Clare Crawley’s guys before they were allowed to film The Bachelorette too.

One of the ladies among this group of 43 happens to be one of Matt James’ ex-girlfriends. But despite The Bachelor fans wanting to see why she was there and watch the awkwardness play out sort of like Elizabeth Sandoz on Nick Viall’s season, it doesn’t look like we’ll get to watch him squirm.

The Bachelor spoilers reveal that Matt already sent Madison Nelson home before filming even started.

The Bachelor is currently filming and is expected to premiere in January 2021.