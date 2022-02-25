The Bachelor spoilers: Gabby Windey’s grandpa blasts Clayton Echard

Gabby Windey sobs after her grandfather says Clayton Echard isn’t good enough for her. Pic credit: ABC

The tables turn on this week’s episode of The Bachelor as Clayton Echard finds himself competing for the approval of his final four contestant’s families.

It appears The Bachelor is not up to the challenge, however, when Gabby Windey’s grandfather reveals what he really thinks of Clayton.

Gabby Windey’s grandfather says Clayton Echard isn’t ‘good enough’ for her

“I think he’s full of s**t,” Gabby’s grandfather tells her bluntly in a sneak peek of the upcoming episode. “All I have to say is make sure before you make that final step.”

“Clayton is not good enough for Gabriella, I don’t give a d**n about anything else,” he then says to the camera.

Clayton and Gabby start the night on a high, with Gabby excited to tell Clayton she’s falling in love with him. However, the good mood doesn’t appear to last long with Gabby running from the house, sobbing.

It’s unclear if her flight is because of her grandfather’s disapproval, but Gabby seemed to be holding in tears while she spoke to him previously.

Clayton also appears to struggle in a one-on-one conversation with Gabby’s grandfather.

“Obviously, I care about my granddaughter a lot, so, she’s a good kid,” he says. “You better be good to her.”

The Bachelor teases Clayton Echard is hit with a ‘hometown takedown’ by the families

Gabby’s family isn’t the only one with some hard-hitting questions for The Bachelor.

Clayton is also grilled by Rachel Recchia’s father on how he will keep her from getting hurt in the preview for this week’s episode.

Rachel, Susie Evans, and Serene Russell’s families all advise the women to be careful on getting hurt by The Bachelor.

Clayton Echard expects more backlash after upcoming episodes

Clayton has been slammed by fans and contestants alike throughout his season. Viewers were outraged by his continued relationship with Shanae Ankney and confused by his rose ceremony declaration that he was in love with three women.

Even Clayton’s father and mother have been outspoken in their thoughts on his behavior toward the women.

Clayton himself is reportedly fearing the worst as the Fantasy Suite dates approach.

Fans will have to wait and see if Clayton is able to turn things around with the families on the hometown dates.

Tune in Monday to see how the hometown dates play out and if Gabby’s grandfather spells the end of Clayton and Gabby.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.