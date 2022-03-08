The Bachelor: Sierra Jackson calls out racism in her comment section 

Sierra Jackson exposes a “racist” comment under her post. Pic credit. ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 star Sierra Jackson is not afraid to be outspoken and call out offensive comments and behavior.

In the past, Sierra called out Shanae Ankney for her disappointing behavior and recently Sierra called out a commenter who left a racially insensitive comment under her post.

The Bachelor alum Sierra Jackson ‘exhausted’ by racist comment

Sierra Jackson recently shared a fashion-forward video of herself in all-black with friends and followers.

In the video, Sierra stuns in leather black pants, high-heel black boots, a black bra, and a black blazer.

Sierra’s makeup and hair both looked gorgeous as she rocked a sultry red lip and a long braided ponytail.

Sierra posed confidently in the video as the sun shined down on her and the camera circled around her fierce fit and physique.

Sierra captioned the post, “Won’t catch me in the shadows.”

While Sierra’s post was met with lots of love and praise, there was also some hate sent her way.

Sierra took to her Instagram stories to put a comment that appeared to be racially insensitive on blast.

Sierra revealed that the commenter had thrown shade by making a seemingly rude reference to her caption about not being in the shadows.

The commenter wrote, “Yeah cuz we can’t see you in the shadows” which appeared to be an offensive dig at Sierra’s complexion.

Sierra clapped back by bluntly replying, “You can go be racist somewhere else honey. ❤️”

Sierra added text over her Instagram story, writing, “Racism is REAL yall.”

Pic credit: @sierrajackzen/Instagram

The next post in Sierra’s Instagram story further gave insight into how she feels about the racism in her comment section.

Sierra kept it clear and simple, writing “I’m Exhausted 😒”

Pic credit: @sierrajackzen/Instagram

Sadly, The Bachelor franchise has a storied past when it comes to race and many of the contestants of color have had to face insensitive, mean, and racially-charged comments from the fan base.

Sierra Jackson called out several The Bachelor Season 26 stars

Sierra gained plenty of fans during her time on The Bachelor thanks to her personality and ability to speak her mind.

Both on the show and after being eliminated, Sierra didn’t hold back in calling out other cast members.

Sierra called Shanae Ankney an ‘ogre’ for her behavior and alleged refusal to apologize to fellow costar Elizabeth Corrigan.

Sierra also exposed Cassidy Timbrooks for having a seemingly ongoing physical relationship outside of the show.

When Clayton Echard attempted to claim he didn’t know the extent of Shane’s problematic antics, Sierra called him out as well and expressed that she and the other ladies did try to warn Clayton about Shanae.

With Sierra being one of the bolder voices from the cast, it seems she’ll likely have a lot to say on tonight’s Women Tell All.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.