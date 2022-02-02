Sierra Jackson calls Shanae Ankney an ‘ogre,’ says Shanae still hasn’t apologized to Elizabeth

Sierra Jackson sounds off on Shanae Ankney. Pic credit: ABC

Shanae Ankney’s pot-stirring drama and shrimp scandals continued on the latest episode of The Bachelor.

After Shanae’s initial rival Elizabeth Corrigan was shockingly sent home by Clayton Echard, Shanae found herself at odds with several more women in the Bachelor house, including Sierra Jackson.

Sierra was clearly fed up with Shanae’s antics on the show, and it seems Sierra is still frustrated with Shanae post-show because she went off on the blonde villain in a recent comment.

Sierra Jackson calls Elizabeth Corrigan beautiful and Shanae Ankney an ‘ogre’

The Bachelor’s IG page shared a promotional video for the show that featured highlights from the recent football-centric group date.

Sierra commented under the post to air out her issues with Shanae, and she didn’t hold back in her scathing assessment of Shanae’s behavior and her defense of Elizabeth Corrigan.

Sierra seemed to address Shanae’s attack on Elizabeth’s appearance by writing, “What does plastic surgery have to do with anything anyways? That’s someone’s own personal decision and personal information to share. It has nothing to do with character authenticity. Elizabeth is beautiful inside and out.”

After defending Elizabeth, Sierra called out Shanae by writing, “Shanae is so ogre on the inside, nothing on the outside matters.”

Sierra exposes Shanae for allegedly not apologizing to Elizabeth Corrigan

The Bachelor viewers have been calling for Shanae to publicly apologize for her incredibly insensitive remarks about ADHD over the last few episodes, but, so far, Shanae has shown no remorse and, if anything, appears to be enjoying leaning into her new villain status.

Clearly befriending Elizabeth, Sierra likely had the inside scoop into Shanae and Elizabeth’s communication behind the scenes amidst the backlash. Sierra revealed that allegedly Shanae still has yet to apologize even privately to Elizabeth and those she hurt with her words and rude actions on TV.

Sierra shared, “She has still to this day NOT apologized specifically to Elizabeth or anyone with mental health differences and continues to use her exposure as a means for negativity. I’m praying for both of y’all.”

Shanae has made it clear she did not come on The Bachelor to make friends, but as she continues to upset viewers and the women in the Bachelor house, it appears she’s managed to make a lot of enemies.

