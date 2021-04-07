The Bachelor seniors spinoff still coming, possibly to Hulu

The cast of The Bachelor Season 20 gathers for a rose ceremony. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

A Bachelor spinoff featuring senior singles looking for love is reportedly still on the way, but it will likely not air on ABC. The series is rumored to be coming to the streaming service Hulu.

The show’s formula would work especially well for those in a higher age group, who would appear on the show specifically looking for a serious relationship.

One man or woman would take the lead and pick from up to 20 suitors who are looking to embark on a serious relationship with a formal commitment at the close of the season.

Thus far, the oldest Bachelorette lead was Clare Crawley at the age of 40. Fans appeared to fall for Clare’s no-nonsense attitude toward what she was looking for in a man. However, some of the men in her season were not so kind.

Contestant Yosef Aborady yelled at a stunned Clare in a promo teaser for the season, saying “I expected more from the oldest bachelorette,”

The oldest male lead of The Bachelor was Byron Velvick who was 40 when he led Season 6

The Bachelor EP shares his thoughts on the new franchise

In an interview with Deadline, Bachelor Executive Producer Rob Mills stated that Disney is absolutely considering Bachelor spinoffs as an addition to the streaming service.

“Hulu is an exciting possibility,” he said. “You can certainly experiment with all sorts of different long-form Bachelor programming. You’re not hamstrung by running time or even standards. It’s definitely exciting. I think it’s early, but it’s certainly not something that we’re not thinking of.”

This would be yet another addition to the group of programming that makes up Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelor has spawned many spinoffs, including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Pad, and The Bachelor: Winter Games as well as musical spinoff The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

A senior edition of The Bachelor resonated with fans of the series

In a Variety story that ran in July 2020, Rob Mills spoke of the response he had received from those willing to put their hearts on the line for this new series.

“Some of the casting interviews we got, they were just so touching,” said Rob.

“It’s such a different way of doing The Bachelor because these people are just at a totally different place in their lives. There is an interesting thing about people who have hit the other end of the spectrum, who’ve lived their lives, they’ve raised their kids, some have been widowed or divorced and maybe some have never been in love. We thought that would be an interesting dynamic through the Bachelor prism,” he explained.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.