Clare Crawley is shamed over her age on The Bachelorette, she argues she didn’t settle

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley doesn’t want to waste her time on men who aren’t mature, dedicated, and truthful.

She learned her lesson when she was on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor.

As he broke up with her, she slammed him for the way he had led her on, saying that she would not want her daughter to have a father like him.

She let him know that he was a horrible example for women and girls everywhere, making reference to his daughter Camila, who appeared on The Bachelor with him.

At that point in time, Clare set the standards very high, which could be why producers felt that she was the right choice for a run at The Bachelorette.

It has been years since she was last on the show and fans know that she turned 39 years old prior to filming this spring.

Clare Crawley is age-shamed on The Bachelorette

It’s no secret that Clare is the oldest Bachelorette to take the lead, which for many is a great refreshing take compared to the mid-20-year-old contestants that often appear on the show.

But as it turns out, some of the men picked for Clare can’t handle an older woman.

In the two-minute-long preview shared by ABC yesterday, one of the guys is seen yelling at the cameras, saying he expected more from the oldest Bachelorette.

In a second clip, Clare argues that she’s been single for so long because she didn’t settle for men like him.

Age-shaming is something that is new to the Bachelorette world, as contestants have always been in their mid-20s. For some reason, one or more of the guys on Clare’s season feel it is appropriate to shame her because of her age.

Fans have called out producers when they have cast women or men who are in their early 20s, mostly because fans question whether they are on the show because they are ready for marriage or because they are looking for a platform or marketing opportunities.

Previous contestants have been accused of wanting to use the platform to become influencers and many have done just that.

Clare Crawley has been credited with making big moves on The Bachelorette

Even though some of the guys are shaming her because of her age, she is getting support for shutting down production to go after what she wants.

She’s been credited by making big moves on The Bachelorette, including getting nothing but support from her friend Michelle Money.

Michelle knows nothing more than the rest of the world, but we do know that there are rumors that Clare shut down The Bachelorette production because she wanted to be with Dale.

But when it comes to her age, Clare is confident. Just last week, she joked about PMS on social media. She’s clearly not the one to take these kinds of attacks personally.

The Bachelorette premieres tonight, Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.