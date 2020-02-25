The Bachelor: New seniors dating show will match up older people looking for love

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Bachelor producers are trying something new! This year, it’s time for SENIORS to get a chance at finding everlasting love.

During The Bachelor last night, a commercial for a casting call was screened asking lonely seniors to send in an application if they are looking for someone to enjoy their “golden years” with.

It’s not known if the new show will come under The Bachelor branding, but this is the first time that the producers of the franchise have pursued contestants over the age of 45.

So if you know an older version of Nick Viall, Hannah B or Peter Weber — who we mocked up as seniors above, using the hugely popular FaceApp — this could be their chance at love!

The Bachelor producers’ new senior show is now casting

There are still lots of unanswered questions about the new show, but casting is now open. So if you know someone who’s a little older and looking for love, you can get them to apply here.

ABC’s casting website reveals they are looking for people who are entering their “golden years”, and that they are searching for both men and women who are outgoing, active and looking for companionship.

It didn’t take long for viewers to take to Twitter to comment on the new spin-off — especially after many of the young women on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor were labelled as immature.

Damn the viewers sure are done with this season of immaturity #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Es3EAeQBXl — Kitty (@kittyline37) February 25, 2020

Others joked about previous contestants who could take part, including Nick Viall, who has been on several seasons of The Bachelorette, had his own season of The Bachelor, and has been on Bachelor In Paradise.

So is @viallnicholas28 old enough where we can see him on the senior citizen bachelor? #TheBachelor im only kidding…. unless 👀 — mins 🦋 (@josiesbryants) February 25, 2020

Newly single Chris Bukowski also chimed in on the new show, thanking producers who clarified that you had to be at least 65 years of age to apply.

Thanks for clarifying… — Chris Bukowski (@chrisjbukowski) February 25, 2020

Many viewers appear excited about the prospect of a new seniors dating spin-off of The Bachelor, but fans had lots of questions.

Will the format be the same? Will there be a rose ceremony? What about all of the travelling? And the Fantasy Suites — will those still remain?

New senior dating show could close the between-seasons gap

Bachelor producers have announced that a spin-off called Listen To Your Heart will premiere after The Bachelor and before The Bachelorette. This closes the gap in the fall, which was previously occupied by Dancing With The Stars.

Between The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise, ABC will now air Summer Games. This won’t be an annual show, as it only tends to appear when the Olympics are on.

However, there have been rumors about ABC wanting to close all the gaps permanently and provide Bachelor-related content all year round. This senior show could potentially close the gap between Bachelor In Paradise, which wraps up in September, and the new season of The Bachelor, which starts in January.

The Bachelor producers’ new seniors show has yet to get a premiere date.