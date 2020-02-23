Bachelor Summer Games coming in 2020, confirmed by ABC’s Rob Mills

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Bachelor Summer Games is happening.

The Olympics-inspired spin-off show that first aired as the Winter Games in 2018 is coming back for a summer edition.

The decision to move forward with the show is most likely inspired by the fact that the 2020 Summer Olympics will take place this summer.

Rob Mills confirmed the news.

While the premiere date hasn’t been released yet, the new show will take place between The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise.

The show could span just four episodes as Winter Games was a short season.

This means there will be plenty of shows to watch this year for Bachelor fans.

The Bachelor Summer Games helps the franchise take over the Monday night timeslot

It was less than a month ago that Monsters & Critics reported that there was a big chance that The Bachelor Summer Games would become a reality.

At the time, there were rumors that the network was shopping the idea around with former contestants to see who would be interested in filming it.

Based on the quick decision to move ahead with the show, it could sound like many former contestants are ready to compete on the Summer Games show.

This is the second show that the franchise is adding this year. ABC previously announced that a new show would premiere in April 2020 called The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart.

This show will address the gap in broadcasting between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, which both air in the winter/spring timeslot.

After The Bachelorette, a new season of Bachelor In Paradise begins. The only gap in shows is between September and January.

Who would film The Bachelor Summer Games?

While Mills confirmed the news that the show was coming back for a summer edition, he didn’t reveal who would be starring on the show.

However, you should probably expect to see people from Bachelor In Paradise, who are willing to come back for a second, third, or even a fourth shot at love.

And just like the Winter Games edition, ABC may pull from other Bachelor franchises around the world, making the experience an international one. However, producers haven’t said who they are asking to return.

However, there are plenty of people to choose from as the only criteria is to be single and ready to mingle.

The Bachelor Summer Games is coming soon.