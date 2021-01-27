The Bachelor: Sarah Trott had a boyfriend before and after filming?

Sarah Trott supposedly had a boyfriend back home. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Sarah Trott is making headlines again even though she eliminated herself during last week’s episode.

Sarah told Matt James that she wanted to leave because she wanted to focus on her family.

During the show, she revealed that her father had been diagnosed with ALS and she wasn’t sure how long he would have left to live.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It could be months, or weeks.

In tears, she left the show. But now, Sarah is making headlines for supposedly having a boyfriend both before and after the show, making some people wonder if she was truly single when she was on the show.

Sarah Trott was emotional throughout filming

It’s no secret that Sarah was emotional throughout filming. She seemed to send mixed messages, as she told Matt that she was sad because of her father, and she told the woman she was dealing with some anxiety.

But then, Sarah told the cameras that she was struggling because she didn’t like seeing Matt make connections with the other women.

Read More Matt James continues to do his bible studies on Zoom after The Bachelor premiere

But was she emotional because she had someone specific on her mind?

According to The Sun, Sarah was spotted in “steamy photos” from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with DJ Bijoy – also known as Ben. The photos were from August 2020, just weeks before she had to leave for Pennsylvania to go into quarantine.

“She was in a relationship with Ben while she was auditioning to go on the show and up until they started filming, and they are still together now,” an insider told the online news site.

Another source has revealed that she was supposedly “upset” when she returned from the show and that she “spent a lot of time” with Ben to help “her feel better.”

“They get along so well and were inseparable some of the days after she got home from the show. They hung out in LA a lot and he came to visit her in San Diego and spent time with her family,” the source continued, adding, “They also went to Palm Springs together.”

The source added that Sarah and Ben are still together, but they aren’t sure how to go public with their relationship because they don’t want any negative criticism from Bachelor Nation.

We previously reported on these rumors about Sarah Trott

We previously reported that Sarah had a boyfriend in 2020 prior to going on The Bachelor. At the time, she was spotted with G-Eazy, not DJ Bijoy.

It’s possible that Sarah will address these rumors on the Women Tell All special, if she gets a hot seat segment with Chris Harrison.

During filming, she didn’t get the best treatment. Some viewers felt she was bullied by the other contestants, because she crashed a group date, where the other women were already fighting for time with Matt.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.