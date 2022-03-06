The Bachelor: Rachel Recchia doesn’t know if she can accept Clayton’s fantasy suite invitation

Rachel Recchia doesn’t know if she can stay with Clayton in the fantasy suite. Pic credit: ABC

Rachel Recchia has been a front-runner in Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor since early on in the show. But now her confidence has been shaken as she goes into her overnight date with America’s leading man.

Rachel, along with Susie Evans and Gabby Windey, are the final three women left vying for Clayton’s final rose. While she talks with Clayton during dinner of overnights, Rachel tells viewers in her off-camera interview that she doesn’t know where Clayton stands.

What does Rachel Recchia tell Clayton Echard during dinner before fantasy suite cards come out?

The preview starts with Rachel saying that she is in love with Clayton, but that she has no idea how he feels about her. After she received the last rose at the previous rose ceremony, Rachel tells Clayton she couldn’t read him.

She opens up to him and says that she usually has felt she could tell what he was thinking or going to do, but this time, she wasn’t sure if she was getting a rose after hometowns or not. Rachel then tells Clayton she was worried and unsettled after that night.

In her off-camera confessional, Rachel states, “I don’t know if I could go in a Fantasy Suite not knowing where he’s at at all.”

She goes on to say that “she cried the entire drive to the hotel because I was like, ‘I don’t know where he’s at. I don’t know.’”

Rachel can be seen reiterating to Clayton her feelings for him, and that she was genuinely terrified at the rose ceremony. She states, “It really did put everything into perspective of how I actually feel.”

After Rachel puts her thoughts and feelings on the table for Clayton, he replies with, “Yeah…ummm…I mean, I definitely have had something, you know, kind of weighing on me…I’ve come to terms with what I am feeling…And I kind of wish I had told you earlier.”

What is Clayton going to reveal to Rachel?

The preview for Clayton’s overnight with Rachel stops there, so viewers are left up in the air on what Clayton is about to say to Rachel.

Is he going to finally open up and give Rachel what he wants to hear? Will Clayton show his vulnerability and tell Rachel he loves her, too? Or will something else come out of his mouth that viewers, and Rachel, aren’t ready to hear?

As Bachelor Nation has been told, Clayton does tell all three women that he’s in love with them, and he allegedly has been intimate with two of them. Furthermore, Bachelor creator, Mike Fleiss, host Jesse Palmer, and Reality Steve have told fans that this season the ending is spoiler-proof. Who knows what will happen next. Tune in Monday to see if any questions are answered and what it is that Clayton is about to tell Rachel.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.