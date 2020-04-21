The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart star Savannah allegedly had a boyfriend while filming

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart star Savannah had a romantic date during tonight’s episode. She and Brandon appeared to have an amazing time.

And as the episode went on, Brandon admitted to his co-contestants that he was leaning toward Savannah at the rose ceremony.

But one Instagram account online claims to have information about the Bachelor contestants – information that could be damning for her reputation.

Since Reality Steve isn’t spoiling the season and no one is coming forward with information about Savannah to Monsters & Critics, we can’t confirm anything.

But if this rumor is true, then it could be a repeat of The Bachelorette last season.

Savannah is being accused of having a boyfriend and knowing Jed Wyatt

The Instagram account @bachsleuthers shared a story on Instagram tonight, revealing that Savannah allegedly had a boyfriend while filming the show.

The account also writes that Savannah knows Jed Wyatt, the man who technically won The Bachelorette last season. Lastly, the owner of the account writes that Savannah hopefully broke up with her boyfriend before filming the show.

We went digging on her Instagram account and there is no trace of any boyfriend going back around 18 months. Her Instagram account is primarily used for promoting herself and her music and not really her private life at home.

The only photo that had us stopping was a picture of her in a wedding gown, but it appears to be part of a photo shoot.

Savannah isn’t the only one with supposed baggage

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart is already plagued by cheating allegations. During tonight’s episode, Natascha Bessez went on the show to confront Trevor Holmes, who had previously dated one of her friends. She revealed that Trevor was both a cheater and a liar, but didn’t offer up any concrete information about it all.

Reality Steve also spoke out about the situation, sharing that many women had come forward about Trevor’s behavior. However, he hasn’t offered up much information about Savannah allegedly having a boyfriend when she filmed the show.

The Bachsleuthers account on Instagram hasn’t revealed where this information comes from either, but if it is false, Savannah herself may speak out about it. What we do know is that this information won’t be a problem during the finale episode.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.