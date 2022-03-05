The Bachelor: Gabby Windey’s overnight date was not what she had in mind

Gabby Windey talks about her unexpected overnight date with Clayton. Pic credit: ABC

The final three women are traveling to Iceland for the remainder of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. After hometown visits last week, a struggling Clayton decided to send home Serene Russell.

While Gabby Windey is excited for her overnight date with Clayton, there are still two other women in the picture: Susie Evans and Rachel Recchia.

Gabby states in the preview that “This date’s important for us to potentially take things to a whole new level.”

What type of date was Gabby Windey expecting with Clayton Echard and what really happened?

She went on to say, speaking about their date, “I was hoping an Icelandic cruise with strawberries and champagne…but I think it’s not it.”

Instead of being inside, out of the freezing cold weather, relaxing with strawberries and alcohol as Gabby was hoping for, they spent their daytime portion in the freezing cold.

It seemed Clayton had other ideas for their Icelandic date when he drove up in a dune buggy, as Gabby shivered in a heavy coat, stocking cap, and gloves.

While Clayton said he was really excited about the date because it was something new that he had never done before, it seemed Gabby would have preferred something else, not in the freezing cold weather.

Gabby, as nice as she is, said “This is crazy!” although it seemed she would have preferred more of a low-key, cozy date, Gabby went with it and made the best of her day date with Clayton.

In fact, once they rode the dune buggy, Gabby stated, “Being there with Clayton, I can see us, like, always playing around and living some of our life like this. It’s really so fun.”

Meanwhile, Clayton expressed in his off-camera confessional that he was really excited to spend the day with Gabby because he loves so many things about her.

Gabby stated that she could see herself with Clayton for the rest of her life, but that she also needed to approach him with some things before he makes a decision about proposing to her or decides on an engagement.

What will Gabby need to tell Clayton and who will Clayton end up with?

Viewers know that Clayton reveals to the final two that he slept with both of them during overnight dates and fantasy suites. It appeared that both girls are extremely upset and crying as they walk away.

However, Bachelor Nation fans also know that Jesse Palmer said The Bachelor production is really good at editing and making viewers think something may have happened a certain way…but then maybe it doesn’t.

Will Gabby be the final one standing? Will she be sent home after overnights? Or…knowing this season has a non-traditional ending, will Clayton end up alone?

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.