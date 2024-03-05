The Bachelor fans want Kelsey’s dad for The Golden Bachelor 

We don’t even know who The Golden Bachelorette lead is yet, but Bachelor Nation knows who they want to fill Gerry Turner’s empty role on The Golden Bachelor.

The Bachelor viewers spoke out about who they want to see find love next this week as Joey Graziadei met his final four women’s families.

Several family members stood out this week, as they always do.

But it was Kelsey Anderson’s dad who really won viewers over this week when she and Joey hit New Orleans for their special date.

When Joey and Kelsey strolled in hand-in-hand, her family was waiting, including her dad, who was smiling from ear to ear.

Mark’s charm and his obvious love for his daughter have The Bachelor viewers in love.

Joey’s first meeting with Kelsey’s family went perfect

It’s no secret that Kelsey lost her mom passed away when she was a teenager, leaving her father, Mark, a widower.

And when Kelsey and her family talked about her mom, Joey didn’t miss a beat.

He made sure to tune in — as he is so masterful at doing — and commented on how beautiful Kelsey’s mom was.

The Hometown Date in New Orleans was enough to put Kelsey’s family on Bachelor Nation’s radar and for the best reasons.

Historically, we’ve zeroed in on the family members who rubbed viewers the wrong way (we’re looking at you, Barbara Weber!).

But this time around, we’ve collectively fallen in love with Kelsey’s dad and just aren’t ready to say goodbye to him after this special episode of The Bachelor.

Bachelor Nation demands Mark for The Golden Bachelor

It seems that Bachelor Nation may have found its newest star – or at least that’s what The Bachelor viewers hope.

One viewer took to X (formerly Twitter) and said what we all were thinking. “Ok hear me out Kelsey’s dad as next Golden Bachelor,” they tweeted.

“I love Kelsey’s dad. He’s so sweet and understanding,” another gushed.

Yet another echoed calls to cast him as The Golden Bachelor lead, writing, “Yall make Kelsey’s dad the next Golden Bachelor, that man is fine.”

Another wrote, “If Kelsey’s dad isn’t the next Golden Bachelor, we riot.”

It seems Bachelor Nation has spoken and we really hope The Golden Bachelor producers are paying attention.

At the very least, we’re going to need him to be cast on The Golden Bachelorette but given the way viewers reacted, he’s got star written all over him.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.