The Bachelor spoilers: Here’s who really won Joey Graziadei’s heart in surprise twist

If you’ve been tuned in to Season 28 of The Bachelor — and why wouldn’t you be — you’ve no doubt already picked your winner.

Viewers have a few names in mind about who they want to end up with hunky Joey Graziadei, but there can only be one.

Spoiler alert: we know who stole Joey’s heart, and if you want to find out too, just keep reading.

We’re already at the halfway point in the season, and the 32 gorgeous women who came into the mansion on night one, have now been whittled down to six.

There are already some fan favorites among the bunch, with Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas leading the charge — especially now that Madina Alam was sent home and Lexi Young self-eliminated.

In case you haven’t heard yet, the top four who made it to the hometown visits are Daisy, Maria, Rachel Nance, and Kelsey Anderson.

Initially, Reality Steve — who’s made several accurate predictions about the show this season — revealed the winner, but was he wrong?

Who got engaged to Joey Graziadei in Season 28 of The Bachelor?

We were convinced that Daisy eventually won Joey’s heart and got engaged to the bachelor at the end of the season.

She ended up in the top two alongside Kelsey, but eventually won the final rose and an engagement ring.

However, new evidence suggests otherwise.

A recent spoiler shared by @bachelornation.scoop hints that it was Kelsey who ended up with Joey.

The Instagram page shared photos of Joey and Kelsey seemingly at the same safe house based on their social media photos.

The post read, “The compilation of picture evidence that Reality Steve’s original spoiler might be wrong. Swipe through all the warnings to see 💀.”

The caption noted, “The pictures show that Joey and his possible F1 were at the same Safe House Visit because their backgrounds match the house that is used for SHV’s.”

A safe house is usually a private place where The Bachelor and his final pick stay cooped up while the season airs to not give way to the ending of the show.

The Bachelor viewers sound off on the latest twist

After the spoiler was posted online, The Bachelor fans had a lot to say about it.

“I always felt like Daisy’s social media game doesn’t give winner, it gives Bachelorette campaign,” wrote one commenter.

One confused Instagram user didn’t get it and asked, “how do the pictures align?”

Someone admitted, “This makes me so sad. Was 100% convinced it was Daisy. 😭.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Another commenter said, “I JUST saw Nick Viall say that if Daisy is Joey’s favorite they are going to sabotage it to make her the bachelorette 😳😳😳.”

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.