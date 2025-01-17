The Bachelor fans left confused as Matt James announces split from Rachael Kirkconnell

If Matt James intended to confuse The Bachelor fans with his unexpected breakup announcement, then mission accomplished.

Sorry, Matt, but we’re going to need a detailed explanation for what is going on because something isn’t adding up.

Hours earlier, Matt posted a video from his and Rachael Kirkconnell’s trip to London, which showed them chowing down on pizza during a pit stop.

The pair seemed quite happy in the video, but something happened soon after.

We don’t know what was in that pizza, but a few hours later, Matt shared another post, claiming he and Rachael had broken up.

In the shocking post, the 33-year-old asked God to give them the strength to “mend” their “broken heart” after making the tough decision.

This is not the couple’s first breakup, but in 2021, Matt decided to give their relationship another shot.

They appeared closer than ever in recent months so this breakup is quite a shocker for Bachelor Nation fans.

Matt James announces split from Rachael Kirkconnell

Matt James took us on a wild ride over the past few hours and we’re not enjoying it. Not one bit.

His latest Instagram post featured a photo from the moment he met Rachael on The Bachelor, and his caption had a surprising revelation: that they’ve broken up again.

“Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts,” he wrote. “Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship.”

He also asked God to shower their friends and family with kindness as they process the decision to part ways.

The problem is that we’re trying to process this decision because no one saw it coming.

Hours before the breakup post, Matt shared a video that showed him and Racheal enjoying pizza in London.

“Pizza pit stop for anyone traveling through London 🍕🇬🇧,” he wrote.

Bachelor Nation is confused by Matt and Rachael’s split

We’re not the only ones demanding answers from Matt, although he tried to avoid that by restricting comments on the breakup post.

However, The Bachelor fans flooded the comment section of his pizza video with questions about the couple’s split.

“With all due respect, the math ain’t mathing on this one, Matt … have you been hacked?” one commenter asked.

“So you are eating 36” total pizza together and 12 hours later you are doing a break up press release?” questioned someone else.

One Instagram user wrote, “So you went to London together, ate a lot of pizza, and decided to break up??? 🤔 I’m confusedddd.”

Someone exclaimed, “What on earth is happening!!! Need answers asap.”

Another added, “I’m so confused why yall r breaking up what happened.”

Fans are confused. Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

The Bachelor Season 29 premieres Monday, January 27, at 8/7c on ABC.