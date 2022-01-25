The Bachelor Clayton Echard snatches back his rose, Cassidy cries ‘I thought he liked me’

Cassidy cries as she realizes she is being sent home on the latest episode of the Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor spoilers suggested that Clayton Echard might snatch back that rose he gave to Cassidy Timbrooks and on the latest episode, that’s exactly what he did.

In last week’s episode, she was holding the rose with arrogance saying that Clayton already gave her a rose, so she was safe. However, in a dramatic series of events, her theory did not prove to be true.

This week, viewers were surprised when Clayton took back Cassidy’s rose after he learned about her friend back home.

Cassidy Timbrooks didn’t want to answer Clayton Echard’s question

After hearing from Sierra Jackson that Cassidy was seeing someone before filming and had the intention to continue seeing this mystery man if things didn’t work out on the show, Clayton decided to confront Cassidy. The Bachelor star was hurt and angry because he thought he had a genuine connection with Cassidy.

Clayton was very respectful in the way he conducted the conversation. Cassidy, on the other hand, told her own version of the truth. When Clayton asked her the first time about what was going on, she said that she wasn’t seeing anyone she wanted to be in a relationship with. Clearly avoiding the truth, she continued to be very careful with how she scripted her words, giving Clayton half-truths that could possibly save her from elimination.

Cassidy managed to control the situation until Clayton stormed out of the conversation. She did not own up to the fact that she was sleeping with someone else until they chatted again later in the evening.

Cassidy went up to the bathroom to have a good cry, and eventually, Clayton came to see her. She started off by thanking him for coming to see her and doing her best job to be sweet and sincere.

At one point she even leaned over to kiss him on the cheek, an advance that Clayton clearly wanted none of. In a last-ditch effort, Cassidy pulled out the tears and sobbed a little, trying to pull at Clayton’s heartstrings.

Cassidy Timbrooks’ rose gets taken away

After learning that Cassidy did, in fact, have someone waiting for her back home in case things didn’t work out, Clayton decided to send her packing. Clayton took her hand and assisted her in leaving the mansion, a sweet gesture that proved his empathy and kindness. Even though the situation was handled with grace, Cassidy had a meltdown about leaving the show.

“I thought he liked me,” Cassidy cried into the camera on the latest episode of The Bachelor.

Her exit was dramatic, emotional and a bit over-the-top.



None of the girls were particularly sad to see Cassidy go. In fact, there was an air of relief when she was sent home and appreciation for Clayton as he took initiative in doing what was right (this time).

The other ladies vying for Clayton’s heart were shocked that Cassidy had the audacity to come on the show for the wrong reasons and risk messing up a shot with Clayton.

Luckily, Clayton has a houseful of other options to come back to in his journey to find love.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.