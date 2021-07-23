The Alaskan Bush family members: The complete list of who’s who

A family portrait of the Wolf Pack. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People have wowed viewers since 2014. The Wolf Pack had a special family bond and even came up with their own accent and dialog.

The Brown family core consists of Billy, Ami, Matt, Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Rain, and Bird. Monsters and Critics is ready to take a deep give into the who’s who of the Brown family.

Billy Brown

Alaskan Bush People’s patriarch, Billy Brown, was the heart and soul of the off-the-grid docuseries. Billy was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1952. Sadly he passed away in February at the age of 68.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During the first season of the Discovery Channel show, Billy shared that he grew up in an upper-middle-class family. He lived a very different childhood than his seven children.

Billy lived in the continental United States and had every privilege afford to him as a young man. But he gave it all up to live off the gird.

Billy Brown looking at old family photos of his sister Kathy. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

Tragedy seemed to follow the young Billy around. When the patriarch was only 16, his entire family died in a plane crash.

In the episode titled, The Ballad of Billy Brown fans learned that “it all changed in one day….” Billy also alleged that he was forced to emancipate from his family, causing him to give up his rights to his inheritance.

Ami Brown

Ami Brown from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

Upon arriving in Alaska and leaving his old life behind, he settled into a job as a commercial fisherman. He then met Ami, who was 15 years old at the time. The matriarch also has a shady past with her family.

In an episode of Alaskan Bush People, Ami Lee Branson explained why family was so important to her. Ami revealed that she came from a family of alcoholics. Fans learned that she blamed her father and never let her family know “physically” where she is.

Ami grew up outside of Ft. Worth, Texas, like her husband. She was the youngest of three siblings. According to Ami, after her parents divorced, things were never the same.

Ami’s family challenged her side of the story with the Juneau Empire reporting that Ami’s mother traveled to Alaska to visit her daughter. Earlene Branson claimed she hadn’t seen Ami for 37 years.

In 2016, Earlene was 83 and didn’t inform her daughter she would visit. She arrived to find out her daughter and grandchildren were on vacation in Malibu.

In the same episode, Ami tearfully explained, “For years, I’ve wished that amends could be made, so our children could have a family.”

“But there are many people out there that are more family than them.” The family never got a chance to reconcile as Earlene died in 2018. Ami’s brother Larry passed away from cancer in 2020.

Matt Brown

Matt Brown from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

Matt is the oldest of the Wolf Pack at 37-years-old and has arguably been the family’s black sheep for the same amount of time. Alaskan Bush People fans may remember he built his Alaskan home purely out of tires.

Matt often thought out of the box, but his eccentric behavior led many to wonder if he was struggling internally. In 2018, Matt made the decision to move to California while his family relocated to Washington State after Ami was diagnosed with cancer.

At the time, he explained to fans that he struggled with alcohol addiction, but the move further distanced himself from his parents and siblings.

Trouble seemed to follow the Alaskan Bush People star as towards the end of 2018, he went back to rehab after he was accused of sexual assault by two women.

The Sun shared that two women had claimed Matt had been drinking heavily. Both women reported the crimes to the LAPD’s Tonga Division and the case was handed over to the D.A., who declined to prosecute.

Jessica Jurges revealed in the interview that she used to be a personal assistant to the Alaskan Bush People family. She claimed that Matt raped her while in a swimming pool on July 8, 2018.

Most recently, Matt has been very active on his Instagram as he shares his new life on a farm in Loomis. He dropped a bomb after his father passed away, claiming that his parents and production got him hooked on cocaine.

Matt spoke over his campfire confessional, telling fans that he kept his family’s secret to his own “detriment.” The eldest Brown also alleged his father, Billy, never paid his children a cut from the show.

Matt seems to be happier now that he has left Alaskan Bush People behind. He does not seem to be close with his family as of now and often updates his followers on his daily chores.

Joshua Bam Brown

Joshua Bam Brown on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

Bam Bam is the second oldest at 36-years-old. Amongst fans, he is often thought of as the most attractive and educated of the Brown children.

The reality TV star grew up on the family’s fishing boat, and he is the go-to sibling whenever the family is out sailing.

Bam is off the market as he has been dating Allison Kagan since 2017. Allison was a producer on the Alaskan Bush People, and the two now live on a houseboat.

Back in 2014, Billy and Bam were charged with lying on Permanent Fund dividend applications. Bam and his father pled guilty, which allowed the charges against Ami and his other siblings to be dropped.

For the most part, Bam was the quiet and broody sibling who often butted heads while working on family projects. Bam has also stepped back from the family show.

Bear Brown

Bear Brown on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

The 34-year-old is known as the “King of Extreme,” and fans could often see him running and tumbling through the Alaskan Bush. During multiple seasons Bear would often go into town to try and find love.

Eventually, he met the mother of his child, Raiven Adams. The two have officially broken up for the third time but share their son River.

Bear has been the most outspoken of the Brown clan and often updates his followers on Instagram. The father of one has spoken out against Matt’s claims and shared updates about Raiven.

Since breaking up, he has just been posting nature scenes with little captions. Bear is working on grieving his father, who passed away in February.

Gabe and Raquell Brown

Gabe Brown and his wife Raquell on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

Gabe is 31, seems to be enjoying his time out of the spotlight. The reality star also took a hiatus from social media but came back to show his artwork.

He married his wife Raquell on January 14, 2019. Viewers got to watch the ceremony during the episode, “A Very Bush Wedding.” Bam officiated, and the entire family turned up for the occasion.

The couple then welcomed their daughter, Sophie, in 2020 but have decided to keep their baby’s life private.

Noah and Rhain Alisha Brown

Noah and Rhain on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

The 28-year old was often seen as the genius of the Alaskan Bush People, who was able to engineer almost anything the family wanted out of common household goods.

Noah met Rhain Alisha while traveling through Alaska, and fans were shortly introduced to her on the family show when she came for a visit. The duo tied the knot in August of 2018 after two years of dating.

Noah shared that he and his wife had decided to leave the family homestead back in May due to losing all their possessions in the Palmer Wildfires. The couple decided to rent a small house like most of their siblings have already done.

Rhain and Noah already have a 14-month-old son, Elijah and just recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

Rainbow and Snowbird Brown

Rainbow and Snowbird Brown on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

The two youngest sisters are extremely close and each other’s best friends. Alaskan Bush People viewers will often have seen the two playing with their dolls on earlier episodes and giggling.

Bird is often seen as the quiet one. Rain often outshines her siblings with her spunky and youthful personality.

Bird is an expert shooter and is often relied on to shoot down the big game for the family’s meat supply. Bird is a lover of all animals and is said to own 20 cats.

Rain is the youngest at only 18-years of age. Rain has come across as the tomboy thanks to her ostentatious style. She and Bird are the only children to still live on the Washington mountain top with their mother.

The Discovery Channel has yet to reveal if there will be another season of the Alaskan Bush People. Viewers are hoping to see the family reunite after Billy’s passing. But it feels like too much time may have passed as the siblings have branched off.

The Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.