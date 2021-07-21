Alaskan Bush People’s family tree has more Brown than you may know

The Alaskan Bush People’s family tree has some secret branches. Pic credit: @twilabyars/Instagram

The Brown family was made famous for their Discovery Channel show, Alaskan Bush People. Since the show’s debut in 2014, fans have watched the Wolf Pack navigate life in the bush.

The show’s popularity has garnered its fair share of haters who think the show is fake. The Brown family consists of Billy and Ami Brown. They and their seven children, Matt, Bam, Bear, Noah, Gabe, Snowbird, and Rain.

A secret family tree

But the Brown family tree actually extended further with many other branches. Billy was married once before to a woman named Brenda Brown. The marriage happened when the patriarch was only 16 years old.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Radar Online shared the marriage certificate, which showed that Brenda was only 17-years-old. Brenda and Billy had one daughter together, named Twila.

Brenda has another daughter, Brandy Byers, who is believed to be from her second marriage and not related to Billy since he doesn’t appear on her birth certificate.

Billy Brown’s first marriage ended

Billy divorced his first wife when he was 21 after receiving his entire inheritance from his parent’s passing away. In Billy’s own book, Lost Years, the Alaskan Bush People star explained he married Brenda to get a minor’s release from the state of Texas.

Discovery Channel fans will recall that Twila made her debut on the family show back in 2016 but only appeared in one episode. During the same episode, Billy shared he hadn’t spoken with his daughter in over 30 years.

Billy became a grandfather way before his TV children had kids. His daughter, Twila, had two daughters Celie and Bronte. But Celie passed away in a tragic car accident years before Billy reached out to his daughter.

Ami was only 15 when they married

After Billy settled his divorce, he met Ami, who at the time was only 15 years old while the patriarch was 25. But the ten-year difference didn’t matter to the lovebirds who shortly married on June 16, 1979.

Pic credit: State of Texas via Radar Online

As for Billy and Ami’s children, only three have had children of their own. Noah married Rhain Alisha and had a son, Elijah. The couple is also expecting another baby.

Bear Brown, who split once again from Raiven Brown, has one son named River. Gabe Brown married Raquell Brown and welcomed their daughter, Sophie, into the world last year.

The Wolf Pack’s family tree will continue to grow even after the loss of Billy back in February. Bam is still dating his longtime girlfriend, Allison Kagan, but there have been no wedding bells yet.

Both Rain and Bird are living with Ami and have yet to bring home any boyfriends. Alaskan Bush People fans are hoping the family comes back for another season, but the network has yet to make an announcement.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.