The 10 most memorable moments from Little People, Big World

Little People, Big World has been a hit TLC show since 2006. Now in its 24th season, here is a look back at the most memorable moments from the show.

Matt and Amy Roloff decided to share their unique family dynamic with the world.

Both little people, Matt and Amy share four children, twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, and their youngest son, Jacob.

Of their four children, only one, their son Zach, is a dwarf like them, while the other three, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob, are average-sized.

The show started out to educate viewers about dwarfism and to prove that despite their shorter stature, they face many of the same ups and downs as average-sized families.

Over the years, LPBW viewers have witnessed the family’s highs and lows, including divorce, marriages, babies, and family feuds.

Here is a look back at 10 of the most dramatic moments on LPBW.

Jacob Roloff’s catapulting accident

When the youngest of the Roloff children, Jacob, was just 9 years old, he suffered a scary accident on the farm in 2006. During pumpkin season, the family used a pumpkin trebuchet (a device similar to a catapult) to launch pumpkins. The device dislodged, and a 2,000-lb. concrete weight struck Jacob in the head.

Jacob was rushed to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon, where he underwent treatment for a bruise on his head and a precautionary procedure to avoid infection and reduce swelling. Jacob made a full recovery and was able to return home shortly after his hospital stay.

Zach Roloff undergoes surgery

Being born with achondroplasia, Zach Roloff is no stranger to health issues. As is common in his type of dwarfism, Zach has undergone numerous surgeries. When he was a child, he had his legs broken in three places so surgeons could insert metal plates to help straighten them.

Additionally, Zach underwent surgery after becoming violently ill with headaches and vomiting. As it turned out, Zach had a buildup of fluid from a shunt he had placed as a child. Zach ended up undergoing a three-hour-long surgery, and luckily, everything turned out as planned, and he was able to return home after a week in the hospital.

Jeremy and Audrey get married on Roloff Farms

During Season 13 of LPBW, Jeremy Roloff married his fiancee, Audrey Mirabella Botti. All of the Roloff children have tied the knot on Roloff Farms, but Jeremy was the first to do so.

He and Audrey gathered before their friends and family for a beautiful ceremony, utilizing the farm’s famous little chapel. On September 30, 2014, Jeremy and Audrey became man and wife, with his twin brother Zach giving a touching speech during the reception.

During the special episode, Jeremy said of his new bride, “Audrey is, for me, my other half. Quite honestly I’ve wanted to, for a long time, to marry her and spend the rest of my life with her.

The couple is now parents to three children: daughter Ember, 5; son Bode, 2; and son Radley, 1.

Zach and Tori Roloff get married on the farm

In Season 14, Jeremy’s twin brother Zach joined the club when he married his fiancee, Tori Patton, on Roloff Farms. Zach and Tori got engaged in April 2014 and were married in July 2015.

The family went all out for the affair, even constructing a windmill for the ceremony. The reception was also held on Roloff Farms, with guests dancing into the night for the momentous occasion.

Zach spoke of his special day during the Season 14 episode. “I was like, ‘Whoa.’ Like, it was just overwhelming.” For her part, Zach’s bride Tori confessed, “I could have never pictured or asked for a more perfect day.”

Matt and Amy Roloff get divorced

Despite all of the happiness and matrimony in previous seasons, Matt and Amy’s marriage sadly came to an end during Season 15. The couple was married for 27 years before going their separate ways.

The life-changing event played out on national television. After years of watching Amy and Matt share plenty of ups and downs as a couple, their divorce was finalized in 2016.

At the time of their divorce, the Roloff kids rallied around each other amid times of uncertainty. Rumors had also been circulating that Matt was involved with the former Roloff Farms Manager, Caryn Chandler, his current girlfriend.

During the episode, Amy admitted that she had no idea what her future had in store for her; but she still counted her blessings as she moved forward into the next chapter of her life. In fact, it didn’t take long for Amy to find love again.

Amy starts dating Chris Marek

During Season 16, Amy met her now-husband, Chris Marek, during a paint-and-mingle event in 2016. Although they didn’t pair up during the event, the duo hit it off later when Amy hosted a pool party at the farmhouse.

Although Amy’s kids were apprehensive about her entering the dating pool, they eventually came around. Chris got along well with the family, and he and Amy made each other happy. Three years after meeting, the couple got engaged in 2019, and they tied the knot in August 2021, also on Roloff Farms.

Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob Roloff stop filming for LPBW

Around the time Amy and Chris went public with their romance, three of Amy and Matt’s kids walked away from filming for LPBW. Jacob was the first to leave TLC in 2016, followed by Molly in 2017 and Jeremy in 2018.

Jacob dropped a bomb in 2020, several years after quitting LPBW, when he accused one of the show’s executive field producers, Chris Cardamone, of molesting him. In January 2022, Jacob revealed that he had decided not to press charges against Cardamone, calling the legal system a “joke.”

Amy Roloff marries Chris Marek

Following a two-year-long engagement, Amy and her fiance, Chris, tied the knot in August 2021.

Since their wedding planning took place during the coronavirus pandemic, Amy and Chris had trouble securing a venue for their nuptials. That’s when Amy’s ex-husband, Matt, came to them with an offer to use the farm as their location.

Chris was on board with the idea from the start. However, Amy initially brushed off the idea but eventually came around.

The couple tied the knot in front of 146 of their friends and family members in front of Roloff Farms’ gazebo.

“Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together,” Amy told PEOPLE. “I’ll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile.”

The Roloffs welcome their first grandchildren

Matt and Amy become first-time grandparents during Season 17 of LPBW. Zach and Tori welcomed their first child, Jackson Kyle Roloff, in May 2017. It wasn’t long before Zach’s twin brother Jeremy and his wife Audrey welcomed their first child too, their daughter Ember Jean, in September 2017, just four months later.

Since then, the Roloffs have welcomed five more grandchildren. Zach and Tori also share their daughter Lilah and their son Josiah. Jeremy and Audrey also share their sons, Bode and Radley. And Jacob and his wife Isabel welcomed their first child, son Mateo, in December 2021.

Matt Roloff lists the north side of Roloff Farms for sale

Roloff Farms is where Matt and Amy raised their family. Amy remained in the family’s farmhouse until 2019, when she sold it to Matt. She then purchased her own home, which she currently shares with her husband, Chris.

In May 2022, Matt announced that he was selling the north side of the farm. “Today 16 acres of the farms 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

The move shocked many LPBW fans and caused more tension among the Roloff family. After Matt tried to negotiate the sale between his sons Zach and Jeremy to no avail, he felt it was time to “move toward the next season of life.”

Just five months after listing the farm for sale, Matt then announced that he was changing gears. He’s since pulled the listing off the market and plans to renovate and remodel the farmhouse and will offer short-term “staycations” to interested families.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.