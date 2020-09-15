The 10 best Housewives duos in the history of the Bravo shows

The Real Housewives franchise has given fans great friendship duos since the first episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County debuted in 2006.

Over the years, friendships have come and gone, but many of them made lasting impressions.

Some of them even had “smush” names given to them by adoring fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

All in all, after over 14 years on the air, The Real Housewives Bravo shows continue to produce friendship duos that fans love and love to hate.

These are the best Housewives friendship duos that have come from the franchise since the beginning.

1. Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer – The Real Housewives of New York

Of all the people from The Real Housewives of New York, this duo is one of the first that comes to mind.

Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer have been friends for decades. They have been on again and off again while filming, which makes things interesting. Their smush name is “Ramonja,” and they love the attention it brings them!

Read More RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice got breast implants and estranged husband Joe loves them

Both are considered the cream of the crop when it comes to their franchise. Their connection is one that can’t be replicated on other Housewives shows, even if Andy Cohen tried.

2. Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge- The Real Housewives of Orange County

As the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson really put the Housewives franchise on the map. While she and Tamra Judge have been through many ups and downs, the two have managed to reconcile from even the darkest of places.

From shooting tequila to Brooks Ayers’ cancer scandal, these two have shown up and showed out. They have dragged each other and picked up the pieces. Their families were close and Vicki’s daughter remained in communication with Tamra even when the two weren’t on speaking terms.

If you add Shannon Beador into the mix, the duo becomes the “Tres Amigas” and kicks everything up a notch. But even before she was cast on the show, Vicki and Tamra were friendship goals.

3. Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Even though these two are as dysfunctional as they come, Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards made an interesting duo. They went from hating one another to standing by each other through it all.

Both appeared on the most recent season of the show, in a guest capacity, and it had nostalgia written all over it. Despite an addiction battle and the constant media scrutiny, these two remain friends and continue to stand by each other.

4. Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond- The Real Housewives of Dallas

Everything is bigger in Texas, right? These best friends have cashed in on their Real Housewives friendship duo status with a podcast. They host the Weekly Dose of BS podcast and have even taken it on the road with them.

Brandi Redmond is the redheaded spitfire while Stephanie Hollman is the picture-perfect housewife. Together, they cause a lot of trouble, and fans seem to adore them. They bring cheer whenever they are near, which makes them extra special!

5. Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

These two women weren’t given the nickname Frick and Frack for nothing. Their friendship ran deep into the hearts of viewers. Even though they are no longer on The Real Housewives of Atlanta together, the bond they shared gave fans something to look forward to each week.

A lot has changed since the days of them dancing around in their monikered pants. Phaedra took a fall from grace when she made up some scandalous rumors about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker and Porsha has continued to appear on RHOA.

While the way that Porsha and Phaedra’s friendship fell apart on Real Housewives of Atlanta was shocking, they are still one of the best Housewives friendship duos ever.

6. Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

This was the one friendship Real Housewives viewers thought would never come to an end. Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump were the queens of Beverly Hills. They ran the group and made decisions for the majority.

When things fell apart after puppy gate on Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, no one would mourn a friendship lost more than the RHOBH fans. Lisa and Kyle were fun to watch, and both were the epitome of rich and famous in Beverly Hills. Things were really good at one point, and their friendship was special from the beginning.

7. Carole Radziwill and Heather Thomson – The Real Housewives of New York

If ever there was a friendship struck up on The Real Housewives of New York, it was this one. Carole Radziwill and Heather Thomson were there for each other through it all, becoming the best of friends.

Their normal attitudes about life made it easy for them to connect. Both were working women who didn’t depend on ritzy glamour to get them through life. While they are no longer on RHONY, they are still fan-favorites to date.

8. Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Before life got complicated, these two women were the best of friends. Their shenanigans drew viewers into The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Things may have changed for Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita, but at one point, they were planning to marry off their youngest children so that they could officially be family. Friendship goals were strong back then.

9. NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

These two were the real deal. NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak met before The Real Housewives of Atlanta. They were in a good spot and for a while, their friendship was one of the highlights of the show. Those times are long gone now, but NeNe and Kim were old school Real Housewives friendship goals.

When they argue, they argue hard, but when they love, they love hard. These two have one of the most tumultuous friendships in Housewives history, but their story is worth a watch.

10. Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin – The Real Housewives of New York

When push comes to shove, these two show up for each other. Despite falling out and other complications that led to being estranged, Bethenny Frankel still remained in contact with Jill Zarin’s now-deceased husband, Bobby Zarin.

The two women were thick as thieves on the Bravo show until they weren’t. Life happens, but when Bethenny learned about Bobby and his ailing health, she showed up for her friend Jill. They shared a lot of good times together, and in the end, friendship won.

Even though some of these friendships and duos have since fallen apart, they all made a lasting impact on the Real Housewives franchise. When Bravo fans think of friendship goals, these are the duos who come to mind.

The Real Housewives franchise airs on Bravo.