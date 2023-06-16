Teresa Giudice warns that someone is liking nasty tweets about her cast mates and pretending it’s her

Teresa Giudice recently warned that there’s an impersonator online liking nasty tweets about her castmates, and she wants the world to know that she’s not the one behind that.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently responded to claims about her alleged Twitter activities, but she says it is all fake.

There’s been a lot of chatter on social media this season, and viewers have been brutal in their comments about the cast.

It’s also not unusual for the Housewives to like the tweets they agree with.

However, if you spotted Teresa’s name consigning anything, just know that it wasn’t her.

The OG recently spoke out and cleared her name after screenshots seemed to show her liking rude Twitter comments about her costars.

Teresa Giudice warns her fans about fake Twitter activity

The RHONJ star took to her Instagram Story recently and warned her 2.3 million followers not to be fooled by what they’ve seen on Twitter.

The OG has a lot of Trehuggers spouting hate at some of the other Jersey women amid a very contentious season, and Teresa’s detractors have been brutal in their comments about her as well.

Nonetheless, the 51-year-old wanted to clear something up as she posted a screenshot and a message online.

“Someone is sharing photos of me liking tweets on Twitter,” she noted in the post. “I have not liked anything about my castmates on Twitter during this season.”

Teresa Gorga denies liking tweets online. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Meanwhile, the screenshot shared as proof showed a message that bashed Melissa Gorga after she started selling merchandise online related to her drama with Teresa.

The Tweet read, “I wish Teresa would start selling rape whistles and pepper spray in response to Melissa’s cuff bracelets,” The screenshot also showed the pink heart, which means that someone liked the tweet — seemingly Teresa.

Her Twitter activity also showed that she has like 1,297 posts. However, Teresa is disputing that, so let’s hope she can get to the bottom of this before it gets out of hand.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is moving on after a toxic season

Meanwhile, Teresa can now take a break and try to relax after a very toxic season. Part three of the reunion just aired, and she bid goodbye to her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, for good.

After over a decade of their family feud, viewers have grown exhausted with the never-ending drama, and so has Teresa.

She made it clear that she wants to forget about the Gorgas and move forward in her love bubble with Luis Ruelas and their blended family.

It’s unclear what will happen next for the franchise since Teresa and the Gorgas are integral parts of the show.

For now, all we can do is wait and see what the network decides, either way, Season 14 will no doubt be one for the history books.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.