Melissa and Joe Gorga exchange chilling last words with Teresa Giudice as reunion ends

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is officially over, and honestly, I’m a little happy and a little sad at the same time.

The final part of the reunion aired last night, and while we said goodbye to the season, Joe and Melissa Gorga said goodbye to Teresa Giudice for good.

It was a very unfortunate end to the family drama that played out for a decade and had us sometimes pulling our hair out, but now, even the parties involved are sick of it.

At the start of the reunion, Teresa made it clear that after that night, she never wanted to look at Melissa’s face again.

The feeling was mutual, and as the two women hashed it out, along with their husbands, it became evident that the family was irretrievably broken.

By the time we reached the end of the three-part event, all we had left were those famous last words.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice exchanges last words with her brother Joe Gorga

Joe and Teresa had another heated faceoff at the reunion, but before he left the stage, the dad of two attempted a few kind sentiments for his sister.

“You know what, Teresa, I will never say never,” said Joe, who added that he would always love her and that if something happened, he would be by her side.

However, Teresa wasn’t buying any of it, and she interjected, “No! Like Daddy said, you honor me when I’m alive, not when I’m dead!”

Joe also had some final words for his brother-in-law, Luis.

“Forget about me. I will forget about you, that’s it!” he said.

Luis’ response? A cold stoned “Goodbye.”

Melissa Gorga says ‘the hate’ from Teresa Giudice is clear

Melissa Gorga went into the Season 13 reunion with receipts and didn’t back down during the confrontation with Teresa.

For many, the 44-year-old was the clear winner as she sparred with her sister-in-law, and we saw a side of her that we had never seen before.

Missy G was exhausted from having the same fight for the past decade, and she had some final words for Teresa before the reunion officially came to a close.

“I definitely feel the hate, right? You see it, it’s clear that I could never please her…and obviously, some things never change,” stated Melissa.

She then told the OG, “I do love you, no matter what you think, I worry about you, and I’ll go with the flow with whatever the family decides to do.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.