Teresa Giudice throws major shade in RHONJ tagline

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is just under two weeks from the Season 13 premiere.

For months viewers have heard about the feud between Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

With the taglines released, it’s clear Teresa isn’t over what happened when the Season 13 finale wrapped.

Bravo released photos of all the women with their taglines; of course, Teresa was the first one shown.

Hers read, “Blood may be thicker than water but it’s harder to clean when it spills.”

Ouch, Teresa, ouch!

What happened between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas?

Things between Teresa Giudice and her brother and sister-in-law have been back and forth since they joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey. They are the only family members left, as both of their parents have passed, and they have only each other now.

Something happened between Teresa and Joe and Melissa Gorga when filming wrapped for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. It was big, too.

Melissa and Joe opted not to attend Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas, something that will likely be discussed throughout the season and at the reunion filming, which will probably happen sometime this spring.

The tagline from Teresa was a definite jab at Joe and Melissa, which is likely to stir the pot even more. The family drama has gone on so long that it may be irreparable.

Season 12 saw Joe and Gia Giudice having a confrontation during the premiere. Gia has been vocal about her uncle’s distaste for her father, and there’s no love lost between the two men.

Teresa Giudice is close to Luis Ruelas’ sisters

After marrying Luis Ruelas last summer, Teresa Giudice gained two sisters. She is constantly posting photos with them as they spend time together, and most recently gave one a huge birthday shoutout.

She called Veronica the sister she always “dreamed of” and gushed about how amazing she was.

Teresa continued to gush over how wonderful Veronica was and how amazing she had been to the reality TV star. She was clearly doing it to get a reaction, though none was given.

It isn’t only Veronica that Teresa adores, though. She shared a post about both of Luis’ sisters, gushing about how “comfortable” she feels with them.

Jennifer is also one of her new sisters-in-law. Teresa posed alongside them and Luis in the post she shared.

It looks like Teresa Giudice is happy with the family she gained by marrying Luis Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.