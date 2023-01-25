Gia Giudice brought her social media followers along for a busy day of activities including a Pilates class, a short shopping trip, and a stop at the nail salon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is back at school finishing her final year at Rutgers University, but aside from her busy classes, the college student gets a lot done in one day.

In a video posted on social media, she gave her TikTok followers a glance at a “day in my life as a college student,” as noted in her caption.

The first few seconds of the clip showed Gia already dressed in black jeans, a black turtleneck, and black boots. She added a plaid jacket and had her hair styled sleek and straight for her first stop of the morning — her law internship.

She did a lot more than that, which included stopping to get her nails done and taking a quick trip to the mall to purchase some work clothes.

Next up was Pilates, so Gia changed into her all-black workout gear and was ready to get limber.

But first, she took her dog Bella for a stroll.

Gia Giudice wears a belly-baring top for Pilates class

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star snapped a mirror selfie and showed her Pilates outfit that included a black workout top with long sleeves paired with matching black leggings.

Gia had her hair pulled back in a ponytail and she donned black socks while recording some of the footage in her living room.

The 22-year-old prepared for her workout by grabbing a large blue water bottle to keep herself hydrated during the workout session.

After her workout, Gia went home to feed her dog, then she was off to class.

She later returned home, made a healthy chicken salad for dinner, then took Bella for another walk — this time joined by her housemates. Upon their return home, Gia showered and finally took some time to relax.

All in all, it was a busy day for the college student.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice promotes Island Spa & Sauna

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has shown followers her busy life before, but she didn’t include her online endeavors.

She does a lot of paid partnerships, and her latest was a promotion for Island Spa & Sauna, a Korean day spa located in Gia’s home state of New Jersey.

After spending a relaxing day at the 3,000 square ft. facility, Gia raved about all the services offered at the location, including “saunas, hot tubs, lounge areas, a cafe, a juice bar, and more.”

Gia highly recommended the company and told her followers that she had the “best visit.”

“Don’t forget that you can still get a total of 15% off their gift cards by using my code GiaIsland at checkout,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.