Teresa Giudice just threw some subtle shade at her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, and we caught it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a birthday tribute to one of her new sisters-in-law, Veronica Ruelas, along with a collage of photos and a sweet message.

In the post shared on her Instagram page, Teresa referred to Veronica as “the sister i’ve always dreamed of,” and she thanked her in-law for being good to her.

“Veronica you have the most beautiful, wonderful soul I have ever encountered,” added Teresa. The photos posted in the Instagram carousel also showed some happy moments between the pair.

In one image, Teresa rocked a body-hugging jumpsuit with a sheer bodice while seemingly out to dinner with Veronica. Another photo also showed them at a party with Teresa clad in a zebra print cutout dress.

There was also one of the pair at Teresa’s pre-wedding festivities, with the then-engaged Bravo star dressed in a white cocktail dress.

This is Teresa’s second post in the past few days raving about her sisters-in-law, and it seems she’s trying to stick it to Melissa Gorga.

Teresa Giudice recently threw shade at Melissa Gorga

A few days ago, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted photos of her sisters-in-law, Veronica and Jennifer, on Instagram. Luis Ruelas was also in the photo as the foursome enjoyed a day out.

Teresa wrote a lengthy message in her caption and threw major shade at Melissa Gorga as she declared her admiration for Veronica and Jennifer.

The 50-year-old claimed that her relationship with her sisters-in-law is one she has never experienced before. She also noted that they are pure and authentic with each other, and that has led to their beautiful bond.

It seems Teresa has officially replaced Melissa Gorga after years of fighting and bickering.

While the two women have never gotten along, things took an ugly turn while they were filming Season 13, and since then, Melissa and Joe Gorga have not spoken to Teresa.

The Gorgas also drew a line in the sand when they decided to miss her August 2021 wedding to Luis Ruelas, but the OG doesn’t seem to care about mending the relationship with Melissa now that she has two new in-laws to take her place.

As for what cemented the split between the Gorgas and Teresa, it won’t be long before we get to see that for ourselves.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice promotes Eastern Fish Company

Teresa has teamed up with Eastern Fish Company, and she recently endorsed their quick and nutritious meals on social media.

She posted a video of their pre-packed fish and showed her followers how easy it was to prepare the meal for her family in 20 minutes.

“I popped the filets in the oven while I cooked some sides and wow! The kids and I loved them!” wrote Teresa in her caption.

“You can find these products at your local retailer!” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.