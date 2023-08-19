Teresa Giudice says her kids saw her ‘wasted for the first time’ on a recent family vacation

We’ve seen a lot of photos from Teresa Giudice’s recent family vacation to Mykonos, Greece, but there’s also plenty that we didn’t see.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spilled the tea and confessed that she was drunk on the first night and that her kids witnessed it all.

During a recent chat with her friend and podcast co-host, Melissa Pfeister, the OG laughed about the situation.

Monsters and Critics shared some fun moments from the Giudice family vacation. The trip included Teresa and her four girls, Luis Ruelas, and his eldest son. Gia Giudice’s boyfriend also tagged along for the trip.

Last week, Teresa shared snaps from their trip and got backlash when the clips showed her teenage daughters partying in Greece.

This new revelation will undoubtedly drive the critics over the edge because the mom of four just made a surprising admission.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice says her kids saw her ‘wasted’ on their European vacation

The RHONJ star dished about her European getaway during a recent episode of Namaste B$tches, and she made a startling confession.

“My kids actually saw me wasted for the first time,” Teresa laughed. “I actually got wasted the first night.”

“First of all, Luis had to help me walk me out of the club,” she continued. “I had to hold on to him, of course, I had heels on…and I’m like, why did I drink so much?”

While telling the story, the 51-year-old noted that she threw up in the van while returning to the hotel, although she doesn’t remember any of that.

“Luis said I threw up in the Mercedes Sprinter,” added Teresa.

Namaste B$tches fans are loving the new podcast format

The clip from Teresa and Melissa’s latest podcast episode was posted on the Hurrdat Media Instagram page, which is Namaste B$tches’ new home.

The pair have moved over to the new podcast company, and now instead of just listening to the show, you can watch the podcast.

In the snippet, Teresa and her co-host were decked out in their Namaste B$tches gear as they filmed from the comforts of their home.

Fans of the show love the new visual format, and they expressed just that when the clip was posted online.

“This was a great episode! I love that we get to watch the pod now 🙌🏽,” wrote one commenter.

“😂😂 🍷 Love Teresa,” said someone else

Pic credit: @hurrdatmedia/Instagram

One Instagram user said, “Fab episode!”

Another viewer added, “@teresagiudice had me CACKLING!!!!! 🤣😂🤣😂💀💀 Love that we can watch everything now!!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.