Teresa Giudice dragged by critics over video showing two youngest daughters partying in Greece

Teresa Giudice recently shared some fun snaps from her family vacation to Greece, so why is she getting dragged online?

Well, Teresa gets dragged for just existing, so there’s that, but this time people are upset about the behavior of her two youngest kids Milania, and Audriana in the video.

The snap showed 13-year-old Audriana and 17-year-old Milania clad in bikinis while dancing with a group of young people and older folks at the resort.

The video included several moments from their vacation but there’s one clip, in particular, that has people up in arms.

The clip showed a young man puffing on a cigarette as he partied with the teenagers.

After watching the video, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is being called out by critics for what they deem as inappropriate behavior.

Critics bash Teresa Giudice for allowing inappropriate behavior around her teenage daughters

It didn’t take very long for the critics to sound off and bash the Bravo Housewife after she posted the video.

The clip started with a photo of Teresa and her youngest Audriana dressed in white outfits.

“She gets it from her Momma 🤍 #mykonos #loveyou #unforgettable,” the 51-year-old captioned the post.

“That’s how you want grown men at a bar watching your girls. One of which is sill very young,” retorted one commenter.

“A kid who definitely doesn’t look 18 smoking?? 🤔 14 year olds dancing around half naked?? 🤔 let’s continue to praise this woman tho 🙄 sexualizing her children for attention,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

One critic asked, “Who puts young girls naked in front of the world.”

“One Instagram user said, “I would bet all I have those girls are drinking even the ones younger than 18 dancing around half naked. Just bc you are famous doesn’t give you any class.”

“No shame. Exploiting your very young daughter,” exclaimed someone else.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

RHONJ star Gia Giudice is on a European cruise with her boyfriend

Meanwhile, Teresa’s eldest daughter Gia Giudice is living her best life on a European cruise with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.

The cute couple enjoyed some time in Mykonos with Gia’s family but only returned to the US briefly before boarding the Virgin Voyages cruise for some private time.

Gia has been sharing snaps on TikTok during their stops, and so far the couple has seen Barcelona, Cannes, and Marseille.

The 18-year-old shared a video of their recent stop in Cannes as they walked the town, enjoyed the beach, did a bit of shopping, and dined on delicious foods before boarding the ship for their next destination.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.