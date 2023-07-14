Gia Giudice rocks trendy bikini for beach day with boyfriend Christian

Gia Giudice and her long-time boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, are still going strong, and the cute couple recently enjoyed a fun-filled day at the beach.

Gia rocked a trendy bikini and posed for several photos, as the couple looked to be in their own world as the other beachgoers lounged nearby.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been taking full advantage of her summer after recently graduating from Rutgers University.

She has big plans for law school sometime in the future, but it is unclear exactly when she’ll go off and do that.

For now, Gia is back home in Jersey with her mom and sisters, and she now has more time to spend with Christian.

The couple has been together for at least three years, as they went Instagram official in 2020, but would have been together for some time before making things public.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice models a trendy bikini during a beach day with her boyfriend

Gia shared a slew of images from her beach day with Christian as they got cute on the beach.

The 22-year-old rocked a two-piece hipster swimsuit with a trendy print and side ties at the bottom. Christian rocked beach shorts and a large cross necklace in the photo as Gia leaned against him for the first snap.

In the second image, Gia planted a kiss on his cheek as Christian wrapped both arms around her.

There was a candid shot in the carousel, and in the last snap, Gia and Christian had one arm wrapped around each other as they smiled big for the photo.

“Summer with you😌🤍,” she captioned the post.

Who is Gia Giudice’s boyfriend, Christian Carmichael?

We occasionally see Christian Carmichael on Gia’s Instagram page when she shares photos of them on vacation or out to dinner.

However, we’ve never seen him on RHONJ, and in general, we just don’t know much about Gia’s beau. That could change very soon, as Gia has gotten more airtime on the show since she became an adult.

While Gia likely will not be an official full-time cast member, we might see more of her personal life in Season 14, and that includes her relationship with Christian.

What we know so far is that he’s a real estate agent, and he’s from Paramus, New Jersey.

Gia’s family approves of her beau, and Christian even joined them on their vacation to Mexico earlier this year.

Gia’s mom Teresa Giudice also follows him on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.