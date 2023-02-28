Teresa Giudice and her RHONJ besties get glam for a good cause

Teresa Giudice and her besties Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and newbie Danielle Cabral got glam for a great cause over the weekend, and there are lots of snaps from their night out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars attended the Party Like a Housewife event at the Starland Ballroom.

It aimed to raise funds for Sunrise Camp Staten Island, a summer day camp for children diagnosed with cancer and their siblings. The camp is free of cost and serves children in Staten Island, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and New Jersey.

The event was a celebration for RHONJ Season 13 and was hosted by new, full-time cast member Danielle Cabral, with part of the proceeds from the ticket sales going to the non-profit organization.

Danielle shared several Instagram photos of her co-stars, who were all stunning in their outfits for the night out. The newbie opted for an eye-catching minidress covered in silver sequins.

The outfit had long, puffy sleeves and a high neckline, with sheer details in certain areas. Danielle wore bright pink lipstick and styled her blonde hair in a half-up hairstyle.

The other women were also stunning in their glamorous outfits, and Teresa’s makeup artist shared a lovely photo of the group on her Instagram Story.

Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: @priscilladistasio/Instagram

Teresa Giudice stuns in a black bodysuit for an RHONJ event

Teresa Giudice opted for a black, sleeveless bodysuit with a sheer strip along the front and glittery details woven into the design.

The OG rocked a bright lip and had her long hair styled in soft curls flowing down her shoulders.

Dolores Catania was also in attendance, wearing black sequined pants and a hot pink blouse with a deep neckline. The mom of two wore her hair in a neat ponytail and accessorized with large hoop earrings.

As for Jennifer Aydin, she chose a bright red silk dress with puffy sleeves and a square neckline. Jennifer donned her natural curls for the night out as she posed with her co-stars.

Not surprisingly, Melissa Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider, and Margaret Josephs were not in attendance, as there is a clear divide within the group.

Instead, Melissa and the other women attended another Season 13 premiere party- organized by newbie Rachel Fuda in early February.

Margaret shared photos of their glamorous event on Instagram alongside the caption, “Back together with my girls! Thank you @rachelfuda for the most fabulous premiere party last night!! ✨👧🏼🥂💋🪩🎉 #rhonj.”

Teresa Giudice promotes new merch from Namaste B$tches

Teresa has been heavily promoting her podcast Namaste B$tches on social media, and she recently posted some exciting news on Instagram.

Teresa and her co-host Melissa Pfeister revealed that their brand merchandise is now available. The reality TV star posted several photos clad in the Namaste B$tches hoodies and t-shirts.

The mom of four also got her daughters to model the different styles as her photos showed her eldest daughter Gia Giudice clad in a black hoodie while Gabriella opted for a white t-shirt with long sleeves.

“Namaste B$tches merch is here!! 🔥🔥🔥, announced Teresa in her caption. “Get it while you can at namastebitches.store ♥️♥️♥️ Hair & makeup: @luciacasazza@lexicazoo.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.