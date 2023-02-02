Melissa Gorga was pretty in pink during a recent promo stop for the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She was accompanied by castmates Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs as they visited the daytime talk show Sherri to dish about Season 13.

Melissa opted for a show-stopping look in a pink minidress made from a leathery material. The outfit featured buttons down the front and large pockets at the top with a belted waist and a flared hem.

The mom-of-three added black knee-high boots and accessorized the outfit with large hoop earrings and a delicate necklace.

Melissa’s hair was styled in a middle part and cascaded down her shoulder, while her makeup included smokey eyes and glossy lips with a hint of shimmer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 43-year-old shared several photos of her appearance, including a solo photo that gave a better view of her head-to-toe look.

“Let’s kick off Season 13 baby!! 💕💕 @sherrishowtv @dolorescatania @therealmargaretjosephs,” she captioned the post.

Her friend Margaret Josephs also got the pink memo and rocked a body-hugging strapless dress in a light shade of pink.

Dolores opted for a colorful pantsuit but she also wore a hint of pink with a lacy bralette that matched the pink butterflies on her outfit.

Melissa Gorga enjoys her time in New York

The Jersey girls are having fun in New York as they gear up for another explosive season, and the Sherrie show was their first stop.

We will likely see more promo stops from the cast with only days left before the season 13 premiere.

Meanwhile, Melissa has been making the most of her time in the Big Apple as she recently enjoyed a date night with her girlfriends.

She posted a group photo from their outing at the Polo Bar over the weekend.

Melissa also shared a solo shot of her tweed mini skirt and knee-high boots worn during the outing, which she captioned, “date night.”

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga promotes Cavit Wine

The busy Bravo star does more than just promotions for the show; she has a slew of paid partnerships.

Her latest endorsement was for Cavit Wine and Melissa got all dressed up in blue for a fun challenge involving wine and pizza.

She challenged her 2.7 million Instagram followers to test out her wine pairing skills by using them to submit their pizza recipe and she would pick the best wine to enjoy with it.

“Pick a pie, any pie 🍕 and I’ll tell you exactly which @cavitwines 🍷 goes best with it!” noted Melissa in her post.

She also issued a reminder about the company’s Little Slice of Pizza challenge, which gives participants a chance to win a one-month stay at a beach house this summer.

“Submit your best homemade pizza recipe and Cavit wine pairing for the chance to win,” explained Melissa. “Link in bio for entry and official rules.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.